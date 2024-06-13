

The Canadian Press





Comedian and actor Tom Green is angling for a return to the small screen with three new projects for Prime Video – including a reality series about his life on a farm.

The shows are among seven new Canadian projects commissioned by the streamer, which also ordered two true crime series, a northern survival show and a docuseries about a woman who lost her memory.

The Pembroke, Ont.-born Green, known for his sketch comedy in the 1990s "The Tom Green Show," will produce, direct and star in all three of his Prime Video ventures.

The streamer says "Tom Green Country" will offer a "heartwarming glimpse" into the comedian's life away from Hollywood on a farm in Canada with chickens, a donkey and a mule.

An untitled comedy special is also in the works, as is a documentary looking back on Green's career and "humble beginnings."

Prime Video's other CanCon projects include "In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery," a true crime docuseries about a teacher's drowning death in British Columbia, and another true crime series about a "currently unfolding case" in Toronto.

Also in the works is a show called "Hard North," which challenges participants to build a homestead in the wilderness, and "50K First Dates," the story of a 32-year-old woman who mysteriously lost the last 15 years of her memory.

Last year, Prime Video's Canadian slate included "Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe," a documentary about the TV icon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2024.