

David Friend, The Canadian Press





A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.

With a few twists and turns, Canada's biggest celebration of music did away with its typically tame proceedings. The surprises began shortly after the broadcast got underway when Lavigne was interrupted by a topless woman who leapt on the stage wearing pasties and "land back" painted on her arm.

The pop-punk princess appeared blindsided by the crasher and proceeded to swear at her, demanding she get off the stage. The person was quickly escorted away by security.

Unfazed, Lavigne moved on to introduce a performance by Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon.

She returned later to accept this year's fan choice award, telling the audience, "Nobody try anything this time or the Canadian is going to come out of me and I'll (mess) a bitch up."

The unexpected moment set the tone for an energetic Junos that saw the Weeknd's smash hit "Dawn FM" earn him album of the year, adding to four wins he scored at a Saturday industry event, including artist and single of the year for "Sacrifice."

After pop singer Tyler Shaw announced the Toronto native, born Abel Tesfaye, was absent from the Junos, the crowd expressed their disappointment and began to boo.

Other highlights included Jessie Reyez who picked up contemporary R&B recording of the year for “Yessie" as her tearful father looked on and Tobi who won rap album/EP of the year.

Newcomer Preston Pablo, who sings "Flowers Need Rain," won breakthrough artist of the year.

Special honourees Nickelback were present throughout the night, helping Liu kick off the show in an opening bit and closing the night with a medley of the band's hits.

Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by actor Ryan Reynolds in a pre-recorded message, with an in-person assist by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

The NHL player received a rapturous welcome from the crowd that rivalled the appreciation for the rock band. McDavid said the hitmakers are among those who "have changed the game forever.”

A smitten Chad Kroeger reflected on the band's humble beginnings in Hanna, Alta., saying they "had no idea what we were doing and most of the time still don’t."

"But everything we did led us to this moment right here," he added.

Liu closed the show by summing up the night: "Sorry for the boobs and thank you for joining us."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.