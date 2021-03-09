

David Friend, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Weeknd has picked up a leading six nominations at this year's Juno Awards just a few months after he was shut out of the Grammys.

The Toronto-raised singer is in the running for some of the biggest categories at the annual celebration of Canadian music, including artist of the year, single of the year for his chart-topping hit “Blinding Lights” and album of the year with “After Hours.”

He's also nominated for the Juno songwriter award, contemporary R&B recording of the year and fan choice, which is voted on by viewers.

It's another stunning chapter for the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, who recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, and just this week saw his single “Blinding Lights” spend a full 52 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the first time a song has ever achieved this feat.

Other major Juno contenders this year include Toronto pop singer/songwriter JP Saxe, whose breakout duet “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels became a pandemic hit. He picked up five nominations.

Fellow five-time nominees this year are Jessie Reyez, once the Juno winner for breakthrough artist, and international pop superstar Justin Bieber.

The Junos will broadcast from Toronto with a 50th anniversary awards show on May 16.

Single of the year nominees include the Weeknd and JP Saxe's tracks, as well as “Drink About Me” from Flat Lake, Alta. country singer Brett Kissel, and “Intentions” by Justin Bieber and Quavo. Rounding out the category is “Kissing Other People” by Oshawa, Ont.-raised singer and former “Nashville” TV star Lennon Stella.