

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press





Country crooner Josh Ross has won single of the year for his song "Trouble" at the 2024 Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

It's a whisky-soaked ballad of heartbreak, and Ross says it highlights the sturggle he felt moving to Nashville to pursue his music career.

The 28-year-old former college football player turned country star is also up for male artist of the year and entertainer of the year.

Joining him in the winners' circle is Ontario singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, who won for breakthrough artist of the year.

The show began with American artist and co-host Thomas Rhett being dubbed an honorary Canadian by Edmonton Oilers players Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl.

Rhett donned an Oilers jersey that was gifted to him by the pair.

The return of k.d. lang and the Reclines is expected to be a highlight of the show.

The appearance marks the first time the Alberta songstress has teamed up with the band in 35 years and is tied to lang's induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Singer MacKenzie Porter of Medicine Hat, Alta., is co-hosting the show with Rhett.

Porter is up for six awards, including female artist of the year, as well as single and video of the year for “Chasin’ Tornadoes.”

She's tied with Jade Eagleson of Bailieboro, Ont., who is also nominated for best single for “Rodeo Queen” and top album for “Do It Anyway.”

Tenille Townes is defending her title of best female artist after winning the prize in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year. The “Somebody’s Daughter” singer from Grande Prairie, Alta., was first nominated for the award in 2011, when she was 17.

The awards show is back in Alberta’s capital for the first time since 2014. It was held in Hamilton last year and in Calgary in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2024.