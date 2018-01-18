UK media: Police investigate 3rd Spacey sexual assault allegation
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Maryland-based production crew for "House of Cards" will continue to get paid for at least another two weeks. The show has been on hiatus since October, when allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against Spacey. Netflix and Media Rights Capital recently announced that Spacey had been fired. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 8:56AM EST
LONDON -- Britain's media say police in London are investigating a third allegation of sexual assault against two-time Academy Award winning actor Kevin Spacey.
The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday it had received an allegation "that the man sexually assaulted a man (Victim 3) in 2005 in Westminster."
The force didn't identify Spacey as the alleged perpetrator, as authorities in Britain don't name suspects until they are charged. But it said the same man was accused of an assault in 2005 and one in 2008, both in the south London borough of Lambeth. The suspect in those cases has been widely named in British media as Spacey.
The 58-year old Spacey was artistic director of London's Old Vic Theatre, located in Lambeth, between 2004 and 2015.