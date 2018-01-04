UK ponders what to do with homeless ahead of royal wedding
FILE - This is a Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. file photo of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle as they arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harryâ€™s and Meghan Markleâ€™s May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people and beggars in the well-to-do English town of Windsor. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant/File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 9:49AM EST
LONDON -- A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people and beggars in the well-to-do English town of Windsor.
Homeless charities are reacting angrily to borough councillor Simon Dudley's call for police to clear the streets so the town makes a favourable impression on visitors drawn to see what they can of the royal nuptials.
They reject his assertion that the homeless in Windsor are living on the streets by choice, a view expressed in a letter Dudley sent to police and to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. Greg Beales, a spokesman for Shelter, says Thursday that punishing the homeless is "totally counter-productive."
Dudley says beggars and homeless people are creating a "hostile atmosphere" in Windsor.