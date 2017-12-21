Woman sues rapper Nelly claiming sexual assault, defamation
In March 13, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly approaches the stage for a concert in Irbil, northern Iraq.
December 21, 2017
SEATTLE -- A woman has sued the rapper Nelly, claiming he sexually assaulted her on his tour bus and later damaged her reputation by refuting her account.
The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that Monique Greene's lawsuit against Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., seeks unspecified damages.
The rapper was arrested on his tour bus in a suburban Seattle Walmart parking lot in October. Prosecutors said last week they weren't charging him because the woman wasn't co-operating with the case.
Nelly's attorney says the lawsuit is financially motivated and a countersuit is planned.
Greene's lawyer, Karen Koehler, said her client only sued after the rapper publicly contended last week that Greene fabricated her story.
The Associated Press generally doesn't name people who say they're victims of sex crimes, but Koehler said Greene agreed to be publicly identified.