

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Zedd and Tiesto will bookend the Veld music festival in Toronto next month for the event's 10th anniversary.

The EDM stars are headlining, along with “RezzMau5,” a collaboration between Deadmau5 and Rezz that's making its debut at Downsview Park.

Zedd is the opening night headliner, while Tiesto will close out the festival.

Illenium will open for Zedd, while Loud Luxury will perform before Tiesto.

Other performers include U.K. artists Above & Beyond and Central Cee.

The festival runs from Aug. 4 to 6.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2023.