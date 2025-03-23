Central Alberta residents worry about tension and uncertainty with U.S., but remain hopeful for a positive outcome

Joel Martens, contractor for Heritage Ranch, has been operating his business for 15 years.

Nestled between sprawling fields and the hum of the QEII highway lies Red Deer, Alberta, with a population of just over 112,000, according to Statistics Canada.

The city shines with its strategic location between Calgary and Edmonton, acting as a bustling crossroads for travellers and commerce.

The busy highway is a distant backdrop for Heritage Ranch, where the hum of the pavement meets the quiet charm of the countryside.

Joel Martens, contractor for Heritage Ranch, has been operating his business on the sprawling 207-acre, city-owned land for 15 years.

“We have light horses for trail rides, and we have heavy horses for carriage rides,” said Martens.

“We have a restaurant here, a mid- to high-end restaurant, and we do some catering, and we do a lot of weddings.”

With a federal election looming and Canadians heading to the polls in five weeks, Martens says he wants to see more support for small businesses.

“There’s just too much talk about big business from the left side, from the Liberal side, in my point of view,” he said. “I’d like to see somebody who is firing up businesses, making business happen, and not just big business.”

There is a diverse mix of businesses in Red Deer. Its economy weaves together thriving sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail. On any given day, people from many of those sectors gather at Martens' restaurant, Westlake Grill.

On their minds is what they think the next prime minister needs to prioritize.

Adam Fletcher says the government needs to focus more on Canada and less on the world stage.

“The leader needs to help Canadians have access to as much of their money as possible so they can reinvest it back to support small business,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher’s wife, Amira, says the country’s healthcare system needs attention. She’s personally experienced frustrations trying to seek help.

“When somebody really needs to get care, for example, a heart issue or something like that, they keep pushing the date,” she said. “Oh yeah, ‘we’ll call you, we’ll call you, we’ll call you,’ and that never really happens.”

And for others, like Casey Boutrup, he says the country’s economy needs to be a priority.

“With the Americans and the trade tariff war right now, we definitely need a strong government for the economy,” Boutrup said.

Boutrup adds there were some positive promises made, and he hopes they are followed through on.

“Between ending the carbon tax, like I said previously, and taking down provincial trade barriers.”

Recent polls show a tight race between the Liberals and the Conservatives. With the tariff war and threats to the country’s sovereignty straining the relationship between Canada and the United States, the uncertainty and turmoil are worrisome.

“This one will be a difficult one. I don’t think it’s the easiest time in Canadian history,” said Boutrup. “But if we make the right decisions as a group, we should come out of it for the better.”