Jagmeet Singh says Liberal, Conservative leaders will only fight for rich Canadians

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh went on the attack, targeting the records of Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre as he kicked off his election campaign.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning that his chief rivals in the election campaign will work for rich and powerful people and ignore the pressing needs of average Canadians.

Launching his campaign in Ottawa before heading to Montreal for a rally, Singh is vowing to “fight like hell” for the best interests of all Canadians.

He says voters don’t need to choose between Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

He accused Carney of working to advance his personal wealth and serve the interests of billionaires, shareholders and CEOs.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will also work for big corporations, he said, and that will jeopardize health care and unravel environmental protections.

Singh also touted the NDP record of accomplishments by pushing for workers' rights, dental care and pharmacare.

The NDP campaign slogan is “In it for you.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press