Liberal plane won’t be ‘wrapped’ in time for Carney’s inaugural flight

Liberal Leader Mark Carney lays out the successes of the last ten years and what he hopes to accomplish as he kicks off his 2025 election campaign.

In the mad dash toward a federal election, the Liberal party did not have enough time to get the campaign plane “wrapped.”

The plane is an Air Canada Rouge charter – and while the colours match it has yet to be branded with the Liberal logo.

Liberal Party of Canada campaign plane The Liberal Party of Canada campaign plane is an Air Canada Rouge charter (Judy Trinh / CTV News)

Audrey Champoux, a spokesperson with Mark Carney’s campaign, says the plane will be branded by “next weekend” – not in time for Carney’s inaugural campaign flight.

The campaign, however, did have enough time to brand its tour buses.

Immediately following the writ drop, Carney boarded a flight for his first election rally in St. John’s, NL.

In the 2021 election, of 31 ridings in Atlantic Canada, the Liberals won 24 seats. Seven ridings were won by the Conservatives.

This time with electoral redistricting, the region will have 32 seats up for grabs out of 343.