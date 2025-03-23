Poilievre launches Conservative campaign vowing to ‘restore Canada’s promise’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre kicked off his party’s campaign Sunday morning by levelling sharp attacks on the Liberal record and promising to lower taxes, make life more affordable and tackle crime

Holding a news conference in Gatineau, Que. before Liberal Leader Mark Carney visited Rideau Hall to officially launch the election, Poilievre said a Conservative government would “restore Canada’s promise” and stand up for the country.

Poilievre repeated his pledges to scrap the “carbon tax” for good and take steps to boost resource projects and jobs.

“With change, there’s hope,” he said. “So I say to the struggling single mother who worries how she will feed her kids: hope is on the way. To the 35-year-old still living in his mom’s basement but dreaming of owning his own place and starting a family: change is on the way

“To the seniors choosing between eating and heating and to all those who wonder what happened to the country they knew and love, change and hope are on the way

The Conservatives have seen their double-digit lead in the polls evaporate in recent weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump and his trade war have become a top issue for voters

Poilievre has shifted his main campaign message to “Canada first” and he’s been distancing himself from the Republicans and Trump.

In a recent interview with right-wing American outlet Breitbart, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she asked the Trump administration to put tariffs on pause until after the election, and said she thinks Poilievre and the U.S. president are aligned on many issues.

Poilievre pointed out that Trump recently said he’d prefer a Liberal government in Canada.

