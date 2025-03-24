Poilievre says Trump ‘needs to knock it off’ when it comes to threatening Canada. Live updates here.

It’s the first full day of campaigning after Liberal Leader Mark Carney triggered the election on Sunday afternoon.

Canadians will choose a new government on April 28. Over the coming weeks, party leaders will make their case to the nation that they are best fit to lead it.

Follow along for the latest updates on Day 2 of the campaign:

On the trail: Trump ‘waiting’ for election outcome, says Carney

While on his second campaign stop in Gander, Nfld., Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney was asked by reporters why he has not yet spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump, given the expanding trade war.

According to his interpretation on why no call between the two leaders has occurred since Carney was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 14, Carney said that he believes “the president is waiting for the outcome of the election to see who has a ... mandate from Canadians.”

“We need to have a comprehensive discussion with Americans on the broader economic and security partnership,” he said. “We’ll wait for that.”

The Carney campaign says the Canadian embassy has reached out to the White House to arrange a call but has not received an answer.

Liberal campaign organizers say that every G7 leader has called directly or posted congratulations to Carney, except Trump.

Campaign organizers say it’s customary for heads of state to congratulate newly elected leaders.

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

12:22 p.m. EDT: Singh stops for a workout

On a day that all the major leaders are trying to show strength at the helms of their parties, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took a more literal approach and made time for a brief workout in Montreal.

Singh workout during 2025 Canada election campaign NDP leader Jagmeet Singh hits the punching bag in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Singh flipped a tire and jabbed at a punching bag at an outdoor gym located under a bridge following a campaign stop.

Singh and his team are heading to Toronto today for another campaign event this evening.

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

11:37 a.m. EDT: Mulcair says it’s a ‘two-party race’

In a column just posted to CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canadians are about to experience something more like what we see south of the border: a two-party election.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not taking anything away from the NDP, the Green Party, the Bloc, or their supporters,” says Mulcair. “... But in a time of existential crisis for Canada as a whole, they’re an afterthought.

Phil Hahn, election editor-in-chief, CTVNews.ca

11:32 a.m. EDT: Poilievre wants to ‘be conquered’: Carney

“President Trump’s plan is to divide and conquer,” said Carney, speaking to press during a campaign stop in Gander, Nfld. “Pierre Poilievre’s plan is to divide and be conquered.”

He said he believes the president is watching Canada’s election closely, adding he’s “available for a call,” thought he repeated that “we’re going to talk on our terms,” meaning U.S. negotiators will need to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Carney on tariffs, trade war Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a campaign event in Gander, Nfld. on March 23, 2025.

All three major party leaders have advocated for a hardline response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.Poilievre lobbed a similar jab against Carney on Sunday, saying “the lost Liberal decade has made our economy weaker and more divided, just like Trump wanted.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

11:18 a.m. EDT: Poilievre says Trump ‘needs to knock it off’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says U.S. President Donald Trump “needs to knock it off” when it comes to threatening Canada.

Poilievre made the comment while speaking with reporters during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre takes question from reporters during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Monday March 24, 2025.

“I know people are scared. They feel threatened. They’ve lived through hell over the last decade and now they’re facing these unjustified threats from President Trump who quite frankly needs to knock it off,” Poilievre said. “The only way to make that happen is to reject a fourth Liberal term and elect a new Conservative government that puts Canada first.”

Calling the Liberals “weak and out-of-touch,” he said handing them a fourth term will “only make Canada a bigger target” for Trump.

Poilievre also told reporters that he would bolster Canada’s economy by cutting foreign aid and that he would implement a “dollar-for-dollar” law that would require ministers to find one dollar of savings for every dollar in new costs.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist

10:55 a.m. EDT: Dates for leaders' debates

We now know the dates for the upcoming federal leaders' debates. Two debates -- one in French and one in English -- will be held in Montreal at the Maison de Radio-Canada.

The French debate will be Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The English debate will be Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Leaders' Debate Commission also published its participation criteria for the debates. To be invited to take part, a leader of a registered political party has to meet two of the following criteria:

1) On the date the general election is called, the party is represented in the House of Commons by a Member of Parliament who was elected as a member of that party.

2) Twenty-eight days before the date of the general election, the party receives a level of national support of at least four per cent, determined by voting intention, and as measured by leading national public opinion polling organizations, using the average of those organizations' most recently publicly reported results.

3): Twenty-eight days before the date of the general election, the party has endorsed candidates in at least 90 per cent of federal ridings.The Commission will announce which leaders will be invited to participate in the leaders' debates on April 1, 2025.

Phil Hahn, election editor-in-chief, CTVNews.ca

On the trail: Singh hits Montreal

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a campaign rally NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters, Monday, March 24, 2025. (CTV News)

I’m Rachel Aiello and I am travelling with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for the first week of the campaign.

On the first full day of the 2025 election, Singh started off making a housing announcement in Montreal and faced a series of questions about his plans to break through in Quebec.

Singh told reporters he knows to get to a position where forming a government is possible, the party needs to elect more MPs in the province and that’s why the NDP travelled here first.

As of dissolution Singh’s party held just one seat, longtime MP Alexandre Boulerice’s riding of Rosemont La Petite-Patrie, Que.

Standing behind Singh at the event, he was also asked if the NDP are still relevant in Quebec. He said yes, and cited the work the caucus did in the last Parliament to secure dental and the first phase of pharmacare.The NDP campaign arrived in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

There, Singh helped one candidate hang up campaign signs and then rolled his bus to a nearby riding to kick off the party’s Quebec campaign.

Speaking in French to a crowd of more than 100 supporters, Singh made mention of his main opponents, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, as well as Elon Musk. The crowd booed. He’s hoping the contrast between him and the other leaders plays well in this province.

When asked about the uphill battle to be more electable in Quebec NDP campaign sources note they have some strong candidates and a strategy to persuade voters that includes playing up Singh’s personality.

Expect to see this on display in the NDP’s French-language ads, and across social media, as Singh has a dedicated digital team travelling with him this campaign.

Around noon, Monday, Singh and his campaign will be boarding the bus and spend the rest of the workday driving to downtown Toronto for an event this evening.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

10:22 a.m. EDT: Poilievre promises income tax cut

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre Holds Canada First Rally Pierre Poilievre (David Kawai/Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomb)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to shave 2.25 points off the lowest income tax bracket in a move he says would save a dual-income family $1,800 per year.

If elected, the Conservatives would lower the rate from 15 to 12.75 per cent.

A person earning $57,000 would save around $900 a year from the move, the Conservatives say.

Poilievre says the move would be paid for by cutting down on the federal bureaucracy, but he did not offer an exact dollar amount for what the tax cut would cost.

The Conservative Leader is holding his first campaign event today at a paper products plant in Brampton, Ont.

Story by The Canadian Press. Read the full piece here.

On the trail: Fish harvesters protest at Carney’s visit

Carney, Sohi Prime Minister Mark Carney announces funding for houses as Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi listens during a visit to Edmonton, Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s inaugural campaign rally in St. John’s, Nfld. was marked by a protest consisting of dozens of angry fish harvesters.

About 100 people were barred from entering the St. John’s Convention Centre by police. The fish harvesters were protesting the new quotas of snow crab imposed by the federal government.

Carney addressed the harvesters before he began his campaign stump speech.“I want to acknowledge the harvesters here tonight who came to make their voices heard. I’m here to listen. I understand the importance of making decisions closer to the wharf,” Carney said.

The Liberal leader promised to review the structure of the department of fisheries and oceans, should his party form government again.

At the rally, about 500 supporters gathered to welcome Carney. They applauded his proposal to cut taxes for the middle class. The Liberals have proposed to reduce the income tax rate by one per cent for Canadians earning less than $58,000 annually, putting an additional $825 a year in their pockets. The proposal would mean Ottawa would take in approximately $6 billion dollars less a year in revenue.

The St. John’s rally also gave Carney the opportunity to try out his new stump speech. He got the biggest applause when he talked about Trump.

“He wants to break us - so America can own us,” Carney said during his speech. The immediate response was a chorus of “No’s” and “We won’t let him.”

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

Where are the candidates today?

Liberal leader Mark Carney will make his first stop in Gander, Nfld., where Newfoundlanders famously housed and fed grounded passengers following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will spend the day campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area, where there are enough seats to make or break an election bid.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make his first stop in Montreal before heading to the GTA.

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

Poilievre vows to ‘restore Canada’s promise’

A Conservative government would take a “respectful and firm” approach to dealing with Donald Trump, Pierre Poilievre said on Sunday as he began his first campaign as the party’s leader in an election that’s likely to be dominated by the U.S. president.

Speaking in Gatineau, Que., about an hour before the election was officially called, Poilievre said the Liberals have weakened Canada over nearly 10 years in government.

He said he will insist that Trump respect Canada’s sovereignty and end the tariffs. A fresh set of U.S. tariffs are set to come into effect on April 2, while the campaign is underway.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney kicks off with a rallying cry against Trump

From candidate to Liberal leader and then prime minister in the span of just a few short weeks, Mark Carney is a candidate once more.

The Liberal leader launched his first election campaign Sunday with an immediate promise to cut taxes for the middle class and a call for Canadians to unite to keep the country strong against the economic threats posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Just nine days after he was sworn in as prime minister and two weeks after he secured a landslide victory in the Liberal leadership contest, Carney visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall where he asked her to dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney acting like Progressive Conservative: Greens

The Green Party will defend “the progressive vision of Canada” against the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump even as the Liberals move to the right, one of the party’s co-leaders says.

Jonathan Pedneault launched the Green Party’s election campaign alongside longtime leader Elizabeth May on Sunday in Montreal, where he said Canada is up against “some of the most difficult challenges” the country has ever faced -- including climate change and an aggressive Trump administration.

“The threat is real. We cannot afford to sit this one out,” he told a crowd of a few dozen candidates and supporters. “We must vote now as though our country depends on it, because more than ever before, it does.”

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full story here .

Opinion: Weary neighbours to the south are watching very closely

After serving as its leader for more than a decade, Canada’s political wonderboy, Justin Trudeau, has exited the world stage. His ignominious end came amid a bruising and debilitating battle with America’s newly-elected commander-in-chief, convicted felon and twice-impeached president, Donald Trump.

Incessant trolling, bullying, vituperative threats, and finally an on-again-off-again trade war have taken their toll on both nations, not to mention, the political standing of the two leaders themselves. However, now that Trudeau has waged his final (for now) battle and bowed out gracefully, Ottawa enters a new era. Newly-minted Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his debut on the world stage to persistent questions about his ability to chart a new less caustic and divisive relationship with the mercurial wannabe American strongman.

Carney also has the unenviable challenge of fighting wars on two fronts – a trade war with the United States, and a battle at home to keep his prime ministerial position. As Canada is about to be plunged into a snap general election , it remains to be seen whether Carney will be the victor after a fast-and-furious five-week campaign; or whether it will be Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who Canadians choose to lead the country in the midst of a battle with its once-friendly neighbour to the south.

President Trump’s quixotic trade war—that saw aluminum and steel tariffs rise 10 and 25 per cent respectively—has sparked a massive sell-off of the financial markets. Additionally, the trade imbroglio has upended the entire business sector domestically and abroad.

Canada, shaken but unbowed, has flexed its considerable economic prowess by withholding electricity; implementing reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. goods into Canada; and even going for the jugular by reviewing (some) contracts with darlings of Washington defence contractors .

Article by Eric Ham , CTV News political analyst. Read the full piece here .

Liberal, Conservatives only fight for the rich: NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning that his chief rivals in the election campaign will work for rich and powerful people and ignore the pressing needs of average Canadians.

Launching his campaign in Ottawa before heading to Montreal for a rally, Singh vowed to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and “fight like hell” for the best interests of all Canadians.“Only New Democrats can be trusted to look out for you,” he said.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney acting like conservative: Greens

The Green Party will defend “the progressive vision of Canada” against the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump even as the Liberals move to the right, one of the party’s co-leaders says.

Jonathan Pedneault launched the Green Party’s election campaign alongside longtime leader Elizabeth May on Sunday in Montreal, where he said Canada is up against “some of the most difficult challenges” the country has ever faced -- including climate change and an aggressive Trump administration.“The threat is real. We cannot afford to sit this one out,” he told a crowd of a few dozen candidates and supporters. “We must vote now as though our country depends on it, because more than ever before, it does.”

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Opinion: Weary neighbours to the south are watching very closely

After serving as its leader for more than a decade, Canada’s political wonderboy, Justin Trudeau, has exited the world stage. His ignominious end came amid a bruising and debilitating battle with America’s newly-elected commander-in-chief, convicted felon and twice-impeached president, Donald Trump.

Incessant trolling, bullying, vituperative threats, and finally an on-again-off-again trade war have taken their toll on both nations, not to mention, the political standing of the two leaders themselves. However, now that Trudeau has waged his final (for now) battle and bowed out gracefully, Ottawa enters a new era. Newly-minted Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his debut on the world stage to persistent questions about his ability to chart a new less caustic and divisive relationship with the mercurial wannabe American strongman.

Carney also has the unenviable challenge of fighting wars on two fronts – a trade war with the United States, and a battle at home to keep his prime ministerial position. As Canada is about to be plunged into a snap general election , it remains to be seen whether Carney will be the victor after a fast-and-furious five-week campaign; or whether it will be Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who Canadians choose to lead the country in the midst of a battle with its once-friendly neighbour to the south.

President Trump’s quixotic trade war—that saw aluminum and steel tariffs rise 10 and 25 per cent respectively—has sparked a massive sell-off of the financial markets. Additionally, the trade imbroglio has upended the entire business sector domestically and abroad.

Canada, shaken but unbowed, has flexed its considerable economic prowess by withholding electricity; implementing reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. goods into Canada; and even going for the jugular by reviewing (some) contracts with darlings of Washington defence contractors .