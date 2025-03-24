CSIS official warns China ‘highly likely’ to use AI tools to meddle in election

Interim director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Vanessa Lloyd waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA — China is “highly likely” to use tools enabled by artificial intelligence to interfere in the federal election campaign, a senior intelligence official warned Monday.

India, Russia and Pakistan also could attempt to meddle in the campaign, Canadian Security Intelligence Service deputy director Vanessa Lloyd said during a briefing on efforts to protect the integrity of the general election.

Under a federal protocol introduced in 2019, a panel of bureaucrats has the power to warn the public if it decides one or more incidents threaten Canada’s ability to hold a free and fair vote.

The panel includes the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security and intelligence adviser, the deputy attorney general and the deputy ministers of public safety and foreign affairs.

Known as the “panel of five,” it receives regular updates from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force. The task force, chaired by Lloyd, also includes representatives of the RCMP, Global Affairs Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency.

Lloyd said Monday that most threat actors likely have adapted their tradecraft to conceal foreign interference activity, making it even more challenging to detect.

In addition to using AI tools in meddling attempts, she said, China is also highly likely to turn to social media to promote narratives favourable to its interests - and to specifically target Chinese ethnic, cultural and religious communities in Canada using deceptive means.

“We have also seen that the government of India has the intent and capability to interfere in Canadian communities and democratic processes to assert its geopolitical influence,” she said.

Lloyd added that Russia has tried to build “dissemination networks” across social media and news websites that amplify Kremlin talking points.

“It is possible that Russia will use these online networks to opportunistically conduct foreign information manipulation and interference operations directed at Canadians,” she said.

Pakistan could also conduct foreign interference activities against Canada in line with its strategic aims, she said.

The panel of five made no public announcements in relation to either the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

In both ballots, the Liberals were returned to government with minority mandates while the Conservatives formed the official Opposition.

“The panel’s threshold for public communication is high,” said Laurie-Anne Kempton, assistant secretary to the cabinet for communications and consultations.

“The panel is not evaluating individual opinions or perspectives. They will be looking for instances of interference, disinformation and other malign actions -- not legitimate public influence. For example, public figures stating their support for one candidate or another does not constitute interference. It is considered a personal opinion.”

Kempton said the panel will weigh various elements - such as the scope and scale of an incident, the source credibility and lifespan of the information, whether other societal mechanisms are already addressing the issue, the novelty and time-frame of the incident and the potential effect on election integrity.

A federal inquiry into foreign interference recommended in January that the government consider amending the protocol to allow the panel to “take a less drastic measure than a public announcement in appropriate circumstances.”

The government says that beyond an announcement under the protocol, it will update Canadians on incidents being monitored that do not meet the threshold.

There will be greater government involvement in “engaging transparently' on issues of possible misinformation or disinformation during the campaign, said Allen Sutherland, assistant secretary to the cabinet for machinery of government and democratic institutions.

During the recent Liberal leadership contest, the task force issued a statement saying a federal unit that tracks suspected foreign interference had uncovered a “co-ordinated and malicious” effort -- possibly launched by China -- against candidate Chrystia Freeland.

Sutherland said Monday the government considers that pronouncement a “test run” for the approach to be taken during the election campaign.

Federal officials are calling for a collaborative effort to protect information integrity involving all orders of government, social media platforms, civil society and citizens.

The federal government has published information on spotting and reporting foreign interference.

Article by Jim Bronskill.