CSIS official warns China, India, Russia, Pakistan could interfere in election

Interim director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Vanessa Lloyd waits to appear before the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security (SECU) on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA — A senior intelligence official says China, India, Russia and Pakistan could attempt to meddle in the current federal election campaign.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service deputy director Vanessa Lloyd flagged the countries today at a briefing on federal efforts to protect the integrity of the general election.

Under a federal protocol introduced in 2019, a panel of bureaucrats has the power to warn the public if it decides that one or more incidents threaten Canada’s ability to hold a free and fair vote.

The panel includes the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security and intelligence adviser, the deputy attorney general and the deputy ministers of public safety and foreign affairs.

The panel receives threat information from multiple sources, including the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force.

No such public announcement was made in relation to either the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

