Two televised debates set for mid-April in Montreal for federal party leaders

This composite image shows, left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney on March 21, 2025; Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on March 4, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Jan. 22, 2025; Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet on March 5, 2025; Green Party co-leader Jonathan Pedneault on March 5, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Adrian Wyld, Justin Tang

OTTAWA -- Federal party leaders will have the opportunity to face each other in two televised debates planned for next month.

The Leaders' Debates Commission, an independent body, is planning a French-language debate on April 16 and an English one the following night.

Both debates are to be held in Montreal at Radio-Canada’s studios.

The commission plans to announce next week which party leaders will be invited to take part.

The commission outlined criteria for participation in the debates earlier this year.

Those rules state that each participating leader must meet two of three conditions: their party has elected a member of Parliament, has at least four per cent support in aggregate polling four weeks out from election day, or has endorsed candidates in at least 90 per cent of federal ridings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2025