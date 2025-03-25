Cancelled TVA debate, Trump, tax cuts: here’s what happened on Day 2 of election campaign

Monday was the first full day of campaigning after Liberal Leader Mark Carney triggered the election on Sunday afternoon.

Canadians will choose a new government on April 28. Over the coming weeks, party leaders will make their case to the nation that they are best fit to lead it.

Here’s a recap of what unfolded on the campaign trail.

On the trail: Singh rallies supporters in Toronto

After a long bus ride down Highway 401, Jagmeet Singh arrived in downtown Toronto for a “whistle stop” at the campaign office for the NDP’s Taiaiako’n-Parkdale-High Park candidate Bhutila Karpoche.

Karpoche was previously an MPP and is now trying to regain what’s long been a swing riding between the NDP and Liberals, with the incumbent Liberal Arif Virani not running again.

Speaking to a room of around 50 supporters, Singh thanked the party’s volunteers, who had been out door-knocking, saying they “really mean the world to us.”

“You are our movement. You are the energy,” he said. Singh then encouraged them to take the message out to the doorsteps that “if you believe in building your country for the middle class, for the working class, and not the billionaires, vote NDP.”

Singh then danced with supporters to his campaign theme song, which he’s used in a previous election campaign: “Differentology” by Bunji Garlin.

The main lyrics of the song are: “We ready for de road / We ready for de road.”

The NDP leader has more events planned in the city tomorrow.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

6:05 p.m. EDT: Bloc Québécois calls for ‘buy Canadian’ act to counter U.S. protectionist measures

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet has called for Canada to adopt a law that encourages the federal government to purchase goods made in the country.

Blanchet told reporters his party promises to table legislation that would “mirror” the Buy American Act in the United States and other protectionist legislation south of the border.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet launches his campaign with candidates in front of the U.S. consulate in Quebec City on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

“We must ensure that we protect and stimulate our own economic sectors,” Blanchet said in front of the American consulate in Quebec City.

The Bloc leader has said that if the April 28 federal election results in a third consecutive minority government, he hopes to hold the balance of power and force Parliament to adopt his party’s policies.

The Canadian Press

5:45 p.m. EDT: Cancelling TVA debate insulting to Quebecers, Singh says

NDP Leader Singh says the cancellation of the TVA French debate after Carney refused to participate shows “the lack of respect for an opportunity for (Quebecers) to have their issues front and centre in this election.”

“There are issues that are very unique to Quebec, language issues, issues that are hitting differently in Quebec,” Singh told reporters on board his campaign bus.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is scrummed by media on his federal election campaign bus near in Cobourg, Ont., on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

He added that more debates are better so issues voters care about are discussed and “not having this debate is reducing that ability to hear about the things that matter.”

Bryann Aguilar, CP24 journalist

5:25 p.m. EDT: Poilievre visits Polish deli in Mississauga

Conservative Leader Poilievre visited a Polish deli in Mississauga, Ont., this afternoon.

He was seen slicing ham and taking picture with staff and customers, telling them: “Let’s bring it home” and “We’re going to win for Canada.”

Pierre Poilievre Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slices a ham as he visits Wisla Delicatessen in Mississauga, Ont. during a federal election campaign event, on Monday March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Poilievre was also joined by the Conservative candidate for Mississauga East-Cooksville.

Earlier, the Conservative leader was in Brampton, Ont., where he announced that he was dropping the lowest income tax bracket by 2.25 percentage points if his party forms government.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24 journalist

5:20 p.m. EDT: NDP candidate says Carney’s decision insulting

The NDP candidate for Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie said the Liberal leader’s decision not to participate in the now-cancelled TVA debate is insulting to Quebec

In a statement in French posted on social media platform Bluesky, Alexandre Boulerice added that Carney prefers to hide and not answer questions in French.

C'est très insultant pour le Québec, mais ça ne me surprend pas tant que ça. Peu importe l’excuse qu’il va donner, la vérité c’est que Mark Carney préfère se cacher et ne pas répondre aux questions en français. lp.ca/zcnAjY?shari...



[image or embed] — Alexandre Boulerice (@alexboulerice.bsky.social) March 24, 2025 at 3:43 PM

Carney’s decision was also criticized by Poilievre and Blanchet, both accusing him of hiding.

The Liberal leader is still expected to participate in the French and English debates hosted by the Leaders’ Debate Commission on April 16 and 17, respectively.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24 journalist

4:20 p.m. EDT: Poilievre, Blanchet blast Carney

Both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet slammed Liberal Leader Mark Carney for refusing to take part in a now-cancelled French-language debate on TVA. TVA announced Monday that it will not go forward with its proposed debate, for which there had not been a date announced.

The Quebecor-owned station had been asking each party to contribute $75,000 toward production costs for the debate. The Liberal Party confirmed earlier in the day that Carney would not participate.

“He’s hiding. Is Mark Carney going to play hide-and-seek for five weeks with Canadians and Quebecers?” Blanchet told reporters in French during a campaign stop.

In a post on X, meanwhile, Poilievre accused Carney of being “too afraid to debate me in French.” He continued: “If Mark Carney is too fragile to debate other leaders, how can he stand up to Donald Trump?”

Blanchet noted previous TVA debates have been important and have garnered strong viewership in Quebec and said the Liberals can well-afford to pay the fee. “Mr. Carney has just said to Quebecers basically ‘I have no interest in you’ and ‘I can win without Quebec,’” Blanchet added in French.

Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet responds to reportes while candidate Simon Berube looks on at a news conference in Quebec City Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

He added in English that he thinks Carney is afraid to debate him and wants to rob the Bloc of an opportunity to debate him. “So far I don’t know what he’s not afraid of,” Blanchet said. “This guy is supposed to be strong enough to face Donald Trump, which is one of the biggest threats for democracy and freedom in a long time.”

Blanchet added that “this is not the behaviour of somebody which has been well-equipped with courage.”Two official debates – one in French and one in English – are still scheduled to go ahead on April 16 and 17, respectively.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist and Phil Hahn, election editor-in-chief, CTVNews.ca

3:58 p.m. EDT: French broadcaster cancels debate offer

Quebec broadcaster TVA has cancelled its offer to stage its head-to head debate, known as Face-à-Face, after saying it would require the four main parties to contribute $75,000 each to cover production costs.

The two official debates, one in English and another in French, are still scheduled to take place. Those debates are hosted by The Leaders' Debates Commission, an independent body. TVA was planning to host an additional event.

Mohammad Hussain, a spokesperson for the Liberal campaign, confirmed Monday that Liberal Leader Mark Carney will not take part in the proposed second French-language leaders debate.

Hussain did not provide a reason for Carney’s decision but said the Liberal leader is “delighted” to be able to take part in the two debates organized by the Leaders' Debates Commission.

TVA said in a French-language statement that it was “forced to cancel ... due to the Liberal Party of Canada’s refusal to participate” and that the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois had all said they were ready to pay the fee to take part in the TVA debate.

Story by The Canadian Press. Read the full article here.

3:05 p.m. EDT: China, India, Russia, Pakistan could interfere in election, warns CSIS official

A senior intelligence official says China, India, Russia and Pakistan could attempt to meddle in the federal election campaign.

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) deputy director Vanessa Lloyd flagged the countries today at a briefing on federal efforts to protect the integrity of the general election.

Under a federal protocol introduced in 2019, a panel of bureaucrats has the power to warn the public if it decides that one or more incidents threaten Canada’s ability to hold a free and fair vote.

The panel receives threat information from multiple sources, including the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force.

No such public announcement was made in relation to either the 2019 or 2021 general elections.

The Canadian Press. Read the story here.

2:25 p.m. EDT: Federal election expected to cost $570M: chief electoral officer

The head of Elections Canada predicts the federal election will cost taxpayers roughly $570 million -- “slightly less” than the 2021 election.

Chief electoral officer Stephane Perrault says Elections Canada is looking to hire some 250,000 workers for the April 28 election.

The agency says it’s bringing back a program this year to set up polling stations on 119 campuses across Canada that account for roughly 60 per cent of the student population.

Elections Canada also says it’s tripling the number of polling stations in Indigenous communities compared to the previous federal election.

The Canadian Press. Read the story here.

1:56 p.m. EDT: Can the government function during an election?

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s decision to call for a snap election for April 28 could curtail his ability to respond forcefully if the United States carries out a threat to impose additional tariffs.

Now that campaigning has started, the government is bound by a so-called caretaker convention, which means it can engage in routine business but should avoid major policy decisions.

The election comes at a particularly sensitive time for Canada given the threat it faces from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and remarks about annexing Canada, which Carney on Sunday called “the most significant crisis of our lifetimes.”

Canada election 2025: Live updates Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ministers retain their jobs but virtually all aides were obliged to stop using their work emails and cell phones the second the election was announced on Sunday.

This begs the question of what happens if Trump follows through with a plan to slap additional tariffs on Canadian imports on April 2, on top of the 25 per cent tariffs already imposed in March on Canadian imports of steel and aluminum.

Reuters

1:28 p.m. EDT: Federal panel says it will be watching closely for signs of foreign interference

A panel charged with helping to safeguard the integrity of Canada’s federal elections says that it stands ready to inform Canadians about any potential threats around foreign interference should “exceptional circumstances” arise.

The Critical Election Incident Public Protocol (CEIPP) Panel said in a news conference Monday that they will be monitoring potential election interference coming from bot networks, generative AI, messenger apps and other channels.

Any decisions to communicate threats to the public will be made through the CEIPP, an “impartial process for communicating with Canadians” about interference that may threaten the integrity of elections.

Vanessa Lloyd CSIS Deputy Director, Operations, and Chair of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force Vanessa Lloyd speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, Mar 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

“The Panel will make the decision on whether the threshold for a public announcement has been met based on information provided by Canada’s national security agencies and other sources, taking into account various perspectives on national security, foreign affairs, democratic governance, and legal matters,” the CEIPP panel said in a statement released through the Privy Council Office.

“We stand ready to communicate publicly as required and as appropriate during this election period so that Canadian voters remain informed. The non-partisan and impartial Panel must also consider Government actions to address threats to election integrity.”

The panel’s work will compliment the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force, a federal task force that coordinates Canada’s intelligence collection and analysis efforts during an election.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist

On the trail: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh en route to Toronto

After spending the morning in Montreal, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his campaign bus are on the road to Toronto.

That means he, and the rest of the folks on the bus, will be on the highway and not interacting with voters in-person for several hours.

In any campaign, time can translate to votes, especially in a shorter race like this one, so Singh’s decision to drive rather than fly to Toronto is notable.

The party says it’s because they need to get the bus to Toronto for events later this week, and Singh will likely be spending some of his time interacting with supporters online through various digital platforms.

Travelling reporters asked Singh directly about his itinerary during his morning media availability.

Here’s a bit of what he had to say:

“We are here in Montreal, and we wanted to show that Montreal matters. We wanted to spend time in Montreal. And the next thing is, we’ve got to get to Toronto. It’s important for folks to know that people in Toronto deserve better than what they’ve had for the past four years with Liberals that have let them down,” Singh said.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

On the trail: Trump ‘waiting’ for election outcome, says Carney

While on his second campaign stop in Gander, Nfld., Liberal Party Leader Mark Carney was asked by reporters why he has not yet spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump, given the expanding trade war.

According to his interpretation on why no call between the two leaders has occurred since Carney was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 14, Carney said that he believes “the president is waiting for the outcome of the election to see who has a ... mandate from Canadians.”

“We need to have a comprehensive discussion with Americans on the broader economic and security partnership,” he said. “We’ll wait for that.”

The Carney campaign says the Canadian embassy has reached out to the White House to arrange a call but has not received an answer.

Liberal campaign organizers say that every G7 leader has called directly or posted congratulations to Carney, except Trump.

Campaign organizers say it’s customary for heads of state to congratulate newly elected leaders.

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

12:22 p.m. EDT: Singh stops for a workout

On a day that all the major leaders are trying to show strength at the helms of their parties, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took a more literal approach and made time for a brief workout in Montreal.

Singh flipped a tire and jabbed at a punching bag at an outdoor gym located under a bridge following a campaign stop.

Singh and his team are heading to Toronto today for another campaign event this evening.

0 of 6 NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh works out in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh works out in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh works out in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh hits the punching bag in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP leader Jagmeet Singh hits the punching bag in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh at Montreal outdoor gymn NDP leader Jagmeet Singh hits the punching bag in an outdoor gym under a bridge after a campaign event during a federal election stop in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

11:37 a.m. EDT: Mulcair says it’s a ‘two-party race’

In a column just posted to CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canadians are about to experience something more like what we see south of the border: a two-party election.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not taking anything away from the NDP, the Green Party, the Bloc, or their supporters,” says Mulcair. “... But in a time of existential crisis for Canada as a whole, they’re an afterthought.

Phil Hahn, election editor-in-chief, CTVNews.ca

11:32 a.m. EDT: Poilievre wants to ‘be conquered’: Carney

“President Trump’s plan is to divide and conquer,” said Carney, speaking to press during a campaign stop in Gander, Nfld. “Pierre Poilievre’s plan is to divide and be conquered.”

He said he believes the president is watching Canada’s election closely, adding he’s “available for a call,” thought he repeated that “we’re going to talk on our terms,” meaning U.S. negotiators will need to respect Canadian sovereignty.

Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney pauses while speaking at the airport in Gander N.L., on Monday March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

All three major party leaders have advocated for a hardline response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.Poilievre lobbed a similar jab against Carney on Sunday, saying “the lost Liberal decade has made our economy weaker and more divided, just like Trump wanted.”

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

11:18 a.m. EDT: Poilievre says Trump ‘needs to knock it off’

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says U.S. President Donald Trump “needs to knock it off” when it comes to threatening Canada.

Poilievre made the comment while speaking with reporters during a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont.

Pierre Poilievre Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre appears at a federal election campaign event in Brampton, Ont., on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

“I know people are scared. They feel threatened. They’ve lived through hell over the last decade and now they’re facing these unjustified threats from President Trump who quite frankly needs to knock it off,” Poilievre said. “The only way to make that happen is to reject a fourth Liberal term and elect a new Conservative government that puts Canada first.”

Calling the Liberals “weak and out-of-touch,” he said handing them a fourth term will “only make Canada a bigger target” for Trump.

Poilievre also told reporters that he would bolster Canada’s economy by cutting foreign aid and that he would implement a “dollar-for-dollar” law that would require ministers to find one dollar of savings for every dollar in new costs.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist

10:55 a.m. EDT: Dates for leaders' debates

We now know the dates for the upcoming federal leaders' debates. Two debates -- one in French and one in English -- will be held in Montreal at the Maison de Radio-Canada.

The French debate will be Wednesday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The English debate will be Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Leaders' Debate Commission also published its participation criteria for the debates. To be invited to take part, a leader of a registered political party has to meet two of the following criteria:

1) On the date the general election is called, the party is represented in the House of Commons by a Member of Parliament who was elected as a member of that party.

2) Twenty-eight days before the date of the general election, the party receives a level of national support of at least four per cent, determined by voting intention, and as measured by leading national public opinion polling organizations, using the average of those organizations' most recently publicly reported results.

3): Twenty-eight days before the date of the general election, the party has endorsed candidates in at least 90 per cent of federal ridings.The Commission will announce which leaders will be invited to participate in the leaders' debates on April 1, 2025.

Phil Hahn, election editor-in-chief, CTVNews.ca

On the trail: Singh hits Montreal

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a campaign rally NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters, Monday, March 24, 2025. (CTV News)

I’m Rachel Aiello and I am travelling with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh for the first week of the campaign.

On the first full day of the 2025 election, Singh started off making a housing announcement in Montreal and faced a series of questions about his plans to break through in Quebec.

Singh told reporters he knows to get to a position where forming a government is possible, the party needs to elect more MPs in the province and that’s why the NDP travelled here first.

As of dissolution Singh’s party held just one seat, longtime MP Alexandre Boulerice’s riding of Rosemont La Petite-Patrie, Que.

Standing behind Singh at the event, he was also asked if the NDP are still relevant in Quebec. He said yes, and cited the work the caucus did in the last Parliament to secure dental and the first phase of pharmacare.The NDP campaign arrived in Montreal on Sunday afternoon.

There, Singh helped one candidate hang up campaign signs and then rolled his bus to a nearby riding to kick off the party’s Quebec campaign.

Speaking in French to a crowd of more than 100 supporters, Singh made mention of his main opponents, Liberal Leader Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, as well as Elon Musk. The crowd booed. He’s hoping the contrast between him and the other leaders plays well in this province.

When asked about the uphill battle to be more electable in Quebec NDP campaign sources note they have some strong candidates and a strategy to persuade voters that includes playing up Singh’s personality.

Expect to see this on display in the NDP’s French-language ads, and across social media, as Singh has a dedicated digital team travelling with him this campaign.

Around noon, Monday, Singh and his campaign will be boarding the bus and spend the rest of the workday driving to downtown Toronto for an event this evening.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

10:22 a.m. EDT: Poilievre promises income tax cut

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre Holds Canada First Rally Pierre Poilievre (David Kawai/Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomb)

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to shave 2.25 points off the lowest income tax bracket in a move he says would save a dual-income family $1,800 per year.

If elected, the Conservatives would lower the rate from 15 to 12.75 per cent.

A person earning $57,000 would save around $900 a year from the move, the Conservatives say.

Poilievre says the move would be paid for by cutting down on the federal bureaucracy, but he did not offer an exact dollar amount for what the tax cut would cost.

The Conservative Leader is holding his first campaign event today at a paper products plant in Brampton, Ont.

Story by The Canadian Press. Read the full piece here.

On the trail: Fish harvesters protest at Carney’s visit

Carney, Sohi Prime Minister Mark Carney announces funding for houses as Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi listens during a visit to Edmonton, Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Liberal Leader Mark Carney’s inaugural campaign rally in St. John’s, Nfld. was marked by a protest consisting of dozens of angry fish harvesters.

About 100 people were barred from entering the St. John’s Convention Centre by police. The fish harvesters were protesting the new quotas of snow crab imposed by the federal government.

Carney addressed the harvesters before he began his campaign stump speech.“I want to acknowledge the harvesters here tonight who came to make their voices heard. I’m here to listen. I understand the importance of making decisions closer to the wharf,” Carney said.

The Liberal leader promised to review the structure of the department of fisheries and oceans, should his party form government again.

At the rally, about 500 supporters gathered to welcome Carney. They applauded his proposal to cut taxes for the middle class. The Liberals have proposed to reduce the income tax rate by one per cent for Canadians earning less than $58,000 annually, putting an additional $825 a year in their pockets. The proposal would mean Ottawa would take in approximately $6 billion dollars less a year in revenue.

The St. John’s rally also gave Carney the opportunity to try out his new stump speech. He got the biggest applause when he talked about Trump.

“He wants to break us - so America can own us,” Carney said during his speech. The immediate response was a chorus of “No’s” and “We won’t let him.”

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

Where are the candidates today?

Liberal leader Mark Carney will make his first stop in Gander, Nfld., where Newfoundlanders famously housed and fed grounded passengers following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will spend the day campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area, where there are enough seats to make or break an election bid.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make his first stop in Montreal before heading to the GTA.

Luca Caruso-Moro , breaking news digital assignment editor

Poilievre vows to ‘restore Canada’s promise’

A Conservative government would take a “respectful and firm” approach to dealing with Donald Trump, Pierre Poilievre said on Sunday as he began his first campaign as the party’s leader in an election that’s likely to be dominated by the U.S. president.

Speaking in Gatineau, Que., about an hour before the election was officially called, Poilievre said the Liberals have weakened Canada over nearly 10 years in government.

He said he will insist that Trump respect Canada’s sovereignty and end the tariffs. A fresh set of U.S. tariffs are set to come into effect on April 2, while the campaign is underway.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney kicks off with a rallying cry against Trump

From candidate to Liberal leader and then prime minister in the span of just a few short weeks, Mark Carney is a candidate once more.

The Liberal leader launched his first election campaign Sunday with an immediate promise to cut taxes for the middle class and a call for Canadians to unite to keep the country strong against the economic threats posed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Just nine days after he was sworn in as prime minister and two weeks after he secured a landslide victory in the Liberal leadership contest, Carney visited Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall where he asked her to dissolve Parliament and call an election for April 28.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney acting like Progressive Conservative: Greens

The Green Party will defend “the progressive vision of Canada” against the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump even as the Liberals move to the right, one of the party’s co-leaders says.

Jonathan Pedneault launched the Green Party’s election campaign alongside longtime leader Elizabeth May on Sunday in Montreal, where he said Canada is up against “some of the most difficult challenges” the country has ever faced -- including climate change and an aggressive Trump administration.

“The threat is real. We cannot afford to sit this one out,” he told a crowd of a few dozen candidates and supporters. “We must vote now as though our country depends on it, because more than ever before, it does.”

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full story here .

Opinion: Weary neighbours to the south are watching very closely

After serving as its leader for more than a decade, Canada’s political wonderboy, Justin Trudeau, has exited the world stage. His ignominious end came amid a bruising and debilitating battle with America’s newly-elected commander-in-chief, convicted felon and twice-impeached president, Donald Trump.

Incessant trolling, bullying, vituperative threats, and finally an on-again-off-again trade war have taken their toll on both nations, not to mention, the political standing of the two leaders themselves. However, now that Trudeau has waged his final (for now) battle and bowed out gracefully, Ottawa enters a new era. Newly-minted Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his debut on the world stage to persistent questions about his ability to chart a new less caustic and divisive relationship with the mercurial wannabe American strongman.

Carney also has the unenviable challenge of fighting wars on two fronts – a trade war with the United States, and a battle at home to keep his prime ministerial position. As Canada is about to be plunged into a snap general election , it remains to be seen whether Carney will be the victor after a fast-and-furious five-week campaign; or whether it will be Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who Canadians choose to lead the country in the midst of a battle with its once-friendly neighbour to the south.

President Trump’s quixotic trade war—that saw aluminum and steel tariffs rise 10 and 25 per cent respectively—has sparked a massive sell-off of the financial markets. Additionally, the trade imbroglio has upended the entire business sector domestically and abroad.

Canada, shaken but unbowed, has flexed its considerable economic prowess by withholding electricity; implementing reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. goods into Canada; and even going for the jugular by reviewing (some) contracts with darlings of Washington defence contractors .

Article by Eric Ham , CTV News political analyst. Read the full piece here .

Liberal, Conservatives only fight for the rich: NDP

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is warning that his chief rivals in the election campaign will work for rich and powerful people and ignore the pressing needs of average Canadians.

Launching his campaign in Ottawa before heading to Montreal for a rally, Singh vowed to stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump and “fight like hell” for the best interests of all Canadians.“Only New Democrats can be trusted to look out for you,” he said.

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Carney acting like conservative: Greens

The Green Party will defend “the progressive vision of Canada” against the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump even as the Liberals move to the right, one of the party’s co-leaders says.

Jonathan Pedneault launched the Green Party’s election campaign alongside longtime leader Elizabeth May on Sunday in Montreal, where he said Canada is up against “some of the most difficult challenges” the country has ever faced -- including climate change and an aggressive Trump administration.“The threat is real. We cannot afford to sit this one out,” he told a crowd of a few dozen candidates and supporters. “We must vote now as though our country depends on it, because more than ever before, it does.”

Story by The Canadian Press . Read the full piece here .

Opinion: Weary neighbours to the south are watching very closely

After serving as its leader for more than a decade, Canada’s political wonderboy, Justin Trudeau, has exited the world stage. His ignominious end came amid a bruising and debilitating battle with America’s newly-elected commander-in-chief, convicted felon and twice-impeached president, Donald Trump.

Incessant trolling, bullying, vituperative threats, and finally an on-again-off-again trade war have taken their toll on both nations, not to mention, the political standing of the two leaders themselves. However, now that Trudeau has waged his final (for now) battle and bowed out gracefully, Ottawa enters a new era. Newly-minted Prime Minister Mark Carney has made his debut on the world stage to persistent questions about his ability to chart a new less caustic and divisive relationship with the mercurial wannabe American strongman.

Carney also has the unenviable challenge of fighting wars on two fronts – a trade war with the United States, and a battle at home to keep his prime ministerial position. As Canada is about to be plunged into a snap general election , it remains to be seen whether Carney will be the victor after a fast-and-furious five-week campaign; or whether it will be Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre who Canadians choose to lead the country in the midst of a battle with its once-friendly neighbour to the south.

President Trump’s quixotic trade war—that saw aluminum and steel tariffs rise 10 and 25 per cent respectively—has sparked a massive sell-off of the financial markets. Additionally, the trade imbroglio has upended the entire business sector domestically and abroad.

Canada, shaken but unbowed, has flexed its considerable economic prowess by withholding electricity; implementing reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. goods into Canada; and even going for the jugular by reviewing (some) contracts with darlings of Washington defence contractors .