Carney promising raises for Canadian Armed Forces to tackle recruiting shortfall

Liberal Leader Mark Carney meets workers as he tours the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

HALIFAX — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is promising to modernize the recruitment process for the Canadian Armed Forces and make up for a shortfall of CAF members.

He says he will do that by raising salaries an unspecified amount, building more on-base housing and improving health and child care services.

Carney says he will accelerate defence spending to get to the two per cent NATO target “by or before” 2030, two years ahead of the schedule set by former prime minister Justin Trudeau, which Carney pledged during his leadership run.

The defence plan, which Carney announced at an election campaign stop in Halifax, includes new submarines and more heavy icebreakers, also previously promised by the Trudeau government.

Carney also says he will create drone capabilities for use in the Arctic, to defend undersea infrastructure and borders, and to help allies.

He is also pledging to give the coast guard a new mandate and equipment for maritime surveillance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025.