Singh acknowledges NDP faces ‘massive challenges,’ says he won’t back down

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, second right, reacts with NDP candidate NDP candidate Bhutila Karpoche, second left, as he attends a federal election campaign event with supporters in Toronto on March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh admitted Tuesday his party faces “massive challenges” in the federal election but insisted he’s fighting for people who can’t fight back.

“Let’s be clear, there’s massive challenges. I’ve got no illusions about that. There are some serious challenges that we’re up against,” Singh said at a campaign event in Toronto.

Singh said the NDP faced challenges when it fought to get the federal Liberal government to establish dental-care and pharmacare programs, but ultimately succeeded.

“You can ask me this question 100 times. I’m never going to back down, I’m never going to give up. Because I believe in what I’m fighting for. I believe in it and I know that people deserve better,” Singh said.

Singh then pivoted to the topic of his Tuesday media event -- the high cost of housing -- and cited the case of Erin Filby, a downtown Toronto resident who said she had two months' rent mistakenly taken from her account and couldn’t pay her other bills until the money was put back.

Filby, who lives in a rent-controlled unit, told the NDP press conference that new tenants are being charged double what she pays.

Singh said the building Filby lives in was bought by Brookfield Investments while now-Liberal Leader Mark Carney was its chair.

Filby said she doesn’t hold Carney responsible for the housing crisis but said Brookfield targeted low-income renters to make “Scrooge McDuck piles of money” -- a reference to the Disney character who swims in a vault filled with gold coins.

Singh did not issue a policy announcement to go with his campaign stop Tuesday but said the NDP would be unveiling more housing policy in the near future.

Last year, the NDP introduced a bill that would have banned corporations from buying existing affordable apartments by restricting sales to individuals, non-profits, municipalities, agencies and co-ops.

When asked whether that bill would be part of the NDP’s election platform, Singh said he didn’t want to get ahead of future announcements but the party “hasn’t wavered” on its values.

Singh is scheduled to meet with union groups in Toronto for much of Tuesday before heading to nearby Hamilton for a rally.

Singh is set to meet with Toronto members of the Amalgamated Transit Union and CUPE Social Workers, which are endorsing the NDP.

The Conservatives have picked up their own union endorsements in recent days, including electrical workers, boilermakers and construction workers.

In a media statement, Arnie Stadnick, Canadian vice president of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, said that the Conservative “Boots Not Suits” plan for apprenticeship training and labour mobility played a factor in the endorsement.

“(Pierre Poilievre) gets it. He knows and understands that the surest and most sustainable route to providing a cleaner environment is through technology, not dismantling our energy sectors, raising taxes, importing energy from other nations, and shipping Canadian jobs abroad,” Stadnick wrote.

CUPE’s national chapter and the United Steelworkers Canada have both endorsed the NDP. Singh said he doesn’t take union support for granted and argued that some of the workers most at risk from U.S. tariffs are backing his party.

“(Poilievre’s) got a strong track record of being anti-union. He’s voted against anti-scab legislation multiple times in the past. He’s shown that he has voted against workers being able to fight for fair wages. He is no friend of working folks,” Singh said.

Last May, the House of Commons did pass legislation banning replacement workers in federally regulated workplaces through unanimous consent.

When pressed on some unions backing the Conservatives, Singh suggested that some people have forgotten about the policies of the Stephen Harper government.

“Harper, as a Conservative prime minister, and Pierre Poilievre as a cabinet minister in that government, attacked workers, attacked the unions, attacked their ability to organize. Sometimes there’s a bit of a gap and people forget what happened before, so it’s our job on this campaign to remind people,” he said.

The election is set for April 28th.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2025