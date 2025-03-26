Conservatives promise to keep retirement at 65 and lower taxes for working seniors

Pierre Poilievre made promises to help homebuyers, a message other party leaders agree is a key talking point. Rachel Aiello explains.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre promised on Wednesday to maintain the current retirement age while pitching a tax cut for seniors who want to continue to work and more flexibility for seniors who want to keep building their RRSPs.

At a campaign stop in Montmagny, Que. Poilievre said he would keep the retirement age at 65 for the Canada Pension Plan, old age security and the guaranteed income supplement.

“Canadians will know they have that income coming in, and they’ll have a reliable, solid retirement and a solid floor under their feet, with the freedom to decide if they save or if they work,” Poilievre said.

The promise to keep the retirement age at 65 is a departure from the policy of Canada’s last Conservative government. Former prime minister Stephen Harper planned to raise the retirement age to 67 by 2023, which would have meant Canadians born after March 31, 1958 would have to wait two years longer to begin collecting benefits like the CPP.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau rescinded the planned increase in 2016.

Poilievre — who in 2022 criticized how much Canadians pay in CPP premiums and called on the Liberals to cancel what he described as “tax hikes” — sidestepped when asked by reporters why he was promising to keep the retirement age at 65.

“We will protect CPP, OAS and GIS for age 65,” Poilievre replied.

“You will get all your CPP, all your GIS, all your OAS at age 65 under a new Conservative government.”

Poilievre also committed to allowing working seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax free — an increase of $10,000 from the current level, The Conservatives say the measure would save individual seniors $1,300 a year in federal tax.

Poilievre also repeated a previously-announced promise to cut the lowest tax bracket by 15 per cent, offering additional savings to seniors earning more than $34,000 a year.

Poilievre promised to allow seniors to keep their RRSP savings growing in their accounts for longer. Right now, Canadians must choose to withdraw their money from their RRSPs, transfer it to a Registered Retirement Income Fund or use it to purchase an annuity by the end of the year they turn 71.

“So there you are, punished for saving responsibly. Punished for working hard,” Poilievre said.

“It should be clear, no senior should ever be forced to work. But those who choose should not be punished.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Wednesday that Poilievre’s plan would help out rich seniors as much as it helps low income seniors.

“They’re going to give money to those who do not need it,” Singh said.

-Written by Morgan Lowrie in Montmagny, Que., David Baxter in Hamilton, and Nick Murray in Ottawa

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.