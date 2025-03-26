Conservatives propose lower taxes for working seniors, RRSP changes

Pierre Poilievre made promises to help homebuyers, a message other party leaders agree is a key talking point. Rachel Aiello explains.

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives are promising working Canadian seniors lower taxes if they are elected.

Leader Pierre Poilievre, who will announce details of the plan at a campaign event in Montmagny, Que. today, says if the Conservatives win the election they will allow working seniors to earn up to $34,000 tax free, an increase of $10,000.

The Conservatives would also allow seniors the option of keeping savings growing in RRSP accounts for longer.

Canadians must choose to withdraw their money from their RRSPs, transfer it to a RRIF or use it to purchase an annuity by the end of the year they turn 71.

The Conservatives would give Canadians until they turn 73 before they have to make that decision.

Poilievre also pledged to keep the retirement age for old age security, the guaranteed income supplement and the Canada Pension Plan at 65.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press