Foreign interference allegations dominate Day 3 of the federal election campaign

Day 3 of the federal election campaign saw party leaders launch accusations and counterattacks over national security and foreign interference allegations.

On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh were in the vote-rich Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, while Liberal Leader Mark Carney made campaign stops in Nova Scotia.

Here’s a recap of what happened on the campaign trail on Day 3:

On the trail: Singh rallies supporters, criticizes Poilievre’s social program comments

On Tuesday night at the campaign office of Hamilton Mountain candidate Monique Taylor, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rallied a packed space of supporters.

In his remarks, Singh made note of Poilievre’s comments earlier in the day that his party would “protect” programs like dental and child care.

“No one who has them will lose them,” Poilievre said.

But the NDP, who have long campaigned on concerns Poilievre hadn’t committed to keeping some of the social support systems they helped intact under the Liberal minority government, aren’t buying the Conservatives' campaign commitment.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Monique Taylor NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts next to NDP candidate Monique Taylor as he attends an event during a federal election campaign stop in Hamilton on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

“His plan is to cut. We know what Conservatives do. They cut the things that you need, like health care, dental care. They’re going to cut even though he promised he’s not going to do it, we know what Conservatives do,” Singh said.

“He’s going to cut it. He’s going to cut the things that you need, like childcare and it’s going to cost you out of pocket.”

Singh has more events in Hamilton and London on Wednesday, in an effort to make gains in some southwestern Ontario swing ridings.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

On the trail: Carney makes gaffe during campaign stop at N.S. bookstore

At his last stop in Nova Scotia before flying to Windsor, Ont., Carney made a gaffe about a pivotal moment in Quebec history.

Inside Steeple Green Books, a bookstore in the rural town of Musquodoboit Harbour, Carney took the stage for brief remarks alongside Sean Fraser, the Liberal candidate for the riding of Central Nova. Carney also signed copies of his book.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney holds a meet and greet at Steeple Green Books in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S. on Tuesday March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In spontaneous comments describing the diverse background of candidates the Liberals are able to recruit, Carney held up Montrealer Nathalie Provost as an example. She’s a survivor of the Ecole Polytechnique massacre, but Carney inadvertently referred to the wrong post-secondary institution. He also mispronounced her last name.

“You don’t want only having lawyers around the table or other professions. You don’t want people like me 24/7, 100 percent all the time,” Carney told dozens of supporters gathered at the bookstore.

“You want le defenseurs de la justice social comme Nathalie Pronovost ...who under the tragedy of the shootings at Concordia became a social justice activist,” Carney said. “She’s put her hand up, and she’s running with us.”

Provost, an engineer, survived four bullets in the 1989 shooting and has advocated for stricter gun control. She had previously criticized the Trudeau government for its slow pace in implementing the gun buyback program.

A statement from the Liberal campaign said Carney later spoke to Provost and apologized “for what was clearly a slip earlier today.”

“My respect and gratitude toward Nathalie Provost, for her commitment to our country in this critical time and for all these past years are heartfelt,” the statement read.

“I look forward to working together on this campaign during this crucial election.”

The event at the quaint bookstore inside a retrofitted church began with a celebratory mood as Carney welcomed Fraser, the former housing cabinet minister, back into the fold.

Mark Carney, Sean Fraser Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, and Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Sean Fraser attend a campaign event in Elmsdale, N.S. on Tuesday March 25, 2025. Fraser announced he will seek re-election in his Nova Scotia riding of Central Nova. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

In December, Fraser said he would not run again to spend more time with his family. He made that decision on the same day that former Chrystia Freeland refused to deliver the fall economic statement, which ended in the resignation of Justin Trudeau as prime minister.

Fraser said he decided to run again after speaking with Carney on Monday. Fraser shared that the Liberal leader asked for his help in this “unprecedented economic challenge,” and discussed whether a Liberal government could “build in protections for a young parent to do the job effectively.”

Fraser said that Carney assured him he could be closer to home than he has been in the past two years and “still make contributions.” Fraser lives in the rural riding of Central Nova and has an eight-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

5 p.m. EDT: Parties propose housing policies, but expert says no quick fix

The persisting challenge Canadians are facing in finding places to call home at a price they can afford has been a top issue in the first few days on the federal campaign trail. With parties trying to bring renewed attention to an issue that was set to be a major ballot-box question before the trade war took over.

Today, the Conservatives announced an expansion of their existing pledge to remove the GST from new homes under $1 million to include homes priced up to $1.3 million, noting now the average price of a home in many markets is more than $1 million.

This is similar to a pledge Liberal Leader Mark Carney made before calling the election, stating his party would offer the same tax relief on homes up to $1 million, but so far on the trail his party hasn’t proposed any new housing policy, but told reporters today that will be coming within days.

Meanwhile, yesterday, in Montreal, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh visited the same shovel-ready vacant land he stood on during the 2021 election to make a point about Liberal inaction on affordable housing. There, he promised to set side 100 per cent of suitable federal land to build more than 100,000 rent-controlled homes by 2035. Today, Singh met with a renter about the challenges she’s facing as a tenant in downtown Toronto, including her fears of being priced out of the neighbourhood she’s long called home, but the NDP leader stopped short of making any new policy pledges.

With homes in Canada costing roughly three times as much as middle class Canadians can afford, CTV News spoke with a housing policy expert about these initial pledges and whether any of them will move the needle on the crisis.

“There are no easy, quick fix answers to the crisis that a lot of Canadians find themselves in,” said University of Toronto Senior Housing Researcher Carolyn Whitzman.

“There’s only treating housing like a long-term infrastructure issue, and making policies that will last longer than one term of government.”

She said there’s not much daylight between what the Conservatives and Liberals are promising in terms of a GST break, and while Singh’s push to build more homes will help on the supply side, that will take time and additional policy changes to address the “mismatch between incomes and home prices.”

Whitzman suggested Canadians should assess parties' entire housing plans once they’re released.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent, with files from CTV News’ Menna Elnaka

4:47 p.m. EDT: Carney fires back against Poilievre on loan allegations

The Liberal Party of Canada has responded to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s allegation that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. accepted a “quarter billion-dollar loan” from China – following Mark Carney’s meeting with the deputy governor of China’s central bank.

“This is a desperate attempt by Pierre Poilievre to distract from the fact that he refuses to get his security clearance at a time of crisis for Canada,” said a spokesperson from the Liberal campaign.

During a campaign stop earlier today, Poilievre accused Carney of holding “secret talks” with the Chinese national bank’s deputy governor, this after former prime minister Justin Trudeau named Carney his economic advisor.

“Two weeks later, Brookfield got a quarter billion-dollar loan … what did they talk about?” Poilievre said, effectively accusing the Liberal leader of using his position with the Canadian government as leverage to secure a loan for Brookfield.

This all came after Carney initially called into question the integrity of the race in which Poilievre was elected as leader of the Conservatives, following a media report – now confirmed by CTV News -- that India had attempted to interfere in the 2022 Conservative leadership contest which Poilievre won.

According to sources, there’s no evidence the meddling affected the outcome of that race.

Carney slammed Poilievre for failing to obtain security clearance and added that failing to do so is particularly “baffling” at a time when Canada faces so many threats.

Poilievre has said in the past that he has not obtained security clearance that would allow him access to intelligence reports, because doing so would make it more difficult for him to criticize the government.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

3:49 p.m. EDT: ‘Do not believe Pierre Poilievre,’ Singh says

When asked if he believes Poilievre’s word that he will not dismantle the federal dental and childcare programs, Singh said, “No.”

“He’s going to cut,” the NDP leader told reporters at downtown Toronto’s Sheraton Hotel, where he was attending a CUPE conference.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, middle centre, speaks with CUPE social workers during a federal election campaign stop in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Earlier, the Conservative leader said that he would protect the programs, vowing that “no one who has them will lose them.” Programs like pharmacare and dental care were part of the Liberal and NDP’s previous supply and confidence agreement.

“I don’t believe him at all,” Singh said. “Do not believe Pierre Poilievre when he says he’s not going to cut. That is exactly what he’s going to do.”

Bryann Aguilar, CP24 journalist

3:35 p.m. EDT: Canada has ‘stepped it up’ on border issues, says Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a notable departure from recent rhetoric against Canada, said America’s neighbour has “stepped it up” on border issues.

“They have stepped it up a lot, Mexico and Canada,” Trump said. “See how it works. Right?”

The president made the remark during a media availability where he was flanked by ambassadors to a range of countries.

Ron Johnson, Trump’s pick to represent the U.S. in Mexico, had just said he was “really encouraged” by talks between the president and Mexican leader Claudia Sheinbaum, likely referring to her county’s restrained response to American tariffs. Johnson noted Mexico had increased its “support” along the northern border, prompting the president to say Canada had also upped its efforts.

Pete Hoekstra, Trump’s pick for ambassador to Canada, sat next to Johnson. He garnered a unique response when introducing himself to the room.

“I’m Pete Hoekstra,” he said. “I am going to Canada.”

Trump responded with an extended “oh!” garnering laughs in the room.

Trump greets his pick for ambassador to Canada Trump greets his pick for ambassador to Canada on March 25, 2025.

“I look forward to serving you in Canada and your agenda,” Hoekstra continued.

“You’ll do a great job. Thanks, Pete,” said Trump.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking news assignment editor

3:30 p.m. EDT: What the leaders are up to for the rest of the day

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is expected to attend a rally in Hamilton, Ont. later tonight. Earlier today he visited a flower shop in Richmond Hill, Ont., where he touted his promises of cutting the income tax and removing the GST off homes.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre along with his wife Anaida Poilievre and son Cruz, stop at a flower shop during a federal election campaign event in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Liberal Leader Mark Carney just did a tour of a lumber yard in Elmsdale, Ont. Earlier, he toured facilities in Halifax, N.S. with several local Liberal candidates, greeting workers and meeting business leaders.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney tours with Irving Shipyard workers during a campaign stop in Halifax, NS on Tuesday March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Meanwhile, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will travel to Hamilton, Ont. for a rally tonight. Earlier, he met with leaders and workers at the CUPE Social Services Workers Coordinating Committee Conference in downtown Toronto. CUPE’s national chapter has endorsed the NDP.

Bryann Aguilar, CP24 journalist

2:50 p.m. EDT: Fraser confirms he’s running

Sean Fraser has confirmed that he is running in the federal election.

“Well folks, it’s elbows up,” Fraser said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“I will be the Liberal candidate in Central Nova during this federal election.”

Fraser announced back in December that he would not be running for re-election, saying he wanted to spend more time with his kids.

The former housing minister said Liberal Leader Mark Carney called him Monday and asked him to “join the team that will be responding to this unprecedented economic threat from the United States.”

“There is too much at stake in this election for me to be comfortable sitting on the sidelines,” he said in the post.

Bill Dicks and Andrea Jerrett, CTV News Atlantic. Read the full story here.

1:30 p.m. EDT: Blanchet says Liberals and Conservatives ‘careless about national security’

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet took aim at both his Conservative and Liberal rivals Tuesday when asked about a Globe and Mail report alleging foreign interference in the 2022 Conservative Leadership race.

While he was careful to stress that he does not know whether the allegations are true, he said it “must mean something” that “people that seem to know in the intelligence agencies in Canada were worried enough about that to give information to the Globe and Mail.”

Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks at a news conference in Neuville Que. Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Canadians are going to the polls in a general election on April 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

He said both the Liberals and Conservatives “are careless about national security and about the intrusion of foreign powers into the affairs of their own parties” and likened their behaviour to “leaving the garage door open” when you go on vacation.

He also said he’s never felt “muzzled” in his criticism of the government because of the security clearance that allows him to review classified intelligence information.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist

1:10 p.m. EDT: Liberals hold six-point lead over Conservatives: Leger poll

The federal Liberals are pushing further ahead of the Conservatives in voter support, almost half of Canadians surveyed think the Liberals will win the election, a new poll suggests.

The poll comes as the two leading parties challenge each other’s policies on housing and defence on the campaign trail.

The survey, conducted by Leger for The Canadian Press, reports that 44 per cent of decided voters surveyed say they would vote Liberal in the upcoming election, ahead of the Conservatives at 38 per cent.

The NDP are in a distant third at six per cent.

The poll showed 48 per cent of those surveyed think the Liberals are going to win the election, compared with 31 per cent who said the Conservatives would win it.

The Canadian Press. Read the full story here.

12:40 p.m. EDT: Poilievre suggests Carney used advisor status to get China deal

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, responding to an article in the Globe and Mail that reported Indian agents and their proxies allegedly meddled in his Conservative leadership bid, lobbed an accusation at his main rival.

“I won the leadership fair and square,” he said during a campaign stop.

“I’m glad that the liberals put this attack out today. Really glad,” he added, gearing up to shift focus to Carney’s record.

“After Justin Trudeau named Mark Carney his economic advisor, Mr. Carney went over for meetings in Beijing … where he had secret talks with the deputy governor of the Chinese national bank,” alleged the candidate.

“Two weeks later, Brookfield got a quarter billion-dollar loan … what did they talk about?” he said.

Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre makes remarks at a housing subdivision during a federal election campaign event, in Vaughan, Ont., on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

CTV News has not independently verified the Conservative leader’s claims. We are awaiting comment from the Liberal Party and Brookfield.

Carney stepped down from his position as chairman of Brookfield Asset Management in January after launching his bid to lead the Liberals into the federal election.

“Mark Carney will never be able to protect our national interests because he has massive financial conflicts of interest overseas,” said Poilievre.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking news assignment editor

11:05 a.m. EDT: Singh says Poilievre ‘not someone that takes the threats against our country seriously’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is taking aim at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new report alleging that there was foreign interference in the leadership race he won in 2022.

“If you care about the country, if you care about democracy, you get security clearance and find out as much as possible to protect our country,” Singh said at a campaign stop in Toronto. “But he chose not to. And the only reason he chose not to is because he wanted to put his party and his partisan interests ahead of the country. That, to me, disqualifies you as a prime minister candidate.”

The Globe and Mail reported Tuesday that India allegedly meddled in the Conservative Party’s 2022 leadership race “as part of a larger effort to cozy up to politicians of all parties.”

Citing a source with “top-secret clearance,” the Globe report says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) learned that Indian agents helped organize and raise money for Poilievre within the South Asian community during the leadership race.

“CSIS did not share this information with Mr. Poilievre, the source said, because he does not have the necessary security clearance to access secret documents and receive classified briefings on foreign-interference activities in Canada,” the Globe reported. “Mr. Poilievre is the only federal party leader who has declined an offer to obtain a security clearance.”

The report said there was no indication that Poilievre or members of his inner circle were aware of the alleged efforts of those agents.

Poilievre has said in the past that he has not obtained security clearance that would allow him access to intelligence reports because doing so would make it more difficult for him to criticize the government.

The Conservative Party said Tuesday that all rules and laws were followed in the 2022 race.

“This new information confirms that he (Poilievre) is not someone that takes the threats against our country seriously, and it is not someone that we can trust to be the Prime Minister,” Singh said.

He added that foreign interference “is a real concern” and that he’s worried about efforts to undermine Canadian democracy.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist

10:43 a.m. EDT: Poilievre says Conservatives ‘will protect’ dental care, childcare

Speaking at a housing announcement in Vaughan, Ont. on Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was asked directly about his position on expanding federal social programs like dental care and childcare.

“We will protect these programs, and no one who has them will lose them,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre has repeatedly dodged questions on the future of those social programs if he were to be elected prime minister. Tuesday’s answer was the first time he offered an explicit answer to Canadians.

“We will make sure that nobody loses their dental care,” Poilievre said. “On childcare, we all believe that there should be more affordable child care in this country.”

Poilievre did not mention pharmacare in his response. CTV News has reached out to the Conservative Party for clarification.

In a statement to CTV News, Conservative Party spokesperson Sam Lilly says, “A Conservative Government led by Pierre Poilievre will honour existing commitments related to the dentalcare program. No child will lose their $10/day child care. We will honour the deals with the provinces.”

Programs like pharmacare and dental care were part of the Liberal and NDP’s previous supply and confidence agreement, which ended in September 2024. The 10-a-day-child care program has been a key policy under former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Both the Liberals and NDP have suggested the Conservatives would cut those programs if they were to form government.

Stephanie Ha, Ottawa News Bureau producer

On the trail: NDP’s Singh meets tenants, more stops in Toronto ahead

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh started his morning in Toronto, meeting with renters. Making no new policy announcement on the second full day of the campaign, the New Democrat leader focused on his efforts to link Liberal Leader Mark Carney to the activities of his former firm Brookfield Investments.

Appearing alongside Singh was a woman named Erin, who lives with her son in an apartment building purchased by Brookfield. She spoke about the challenges she’s facing, saying it feels like the landlords “don’t care.”

Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, centre, speaks with NDP candidate Dr. Samantha Green, right, and local resident Erin Filby at a book store during a federal election campaign stop in Toronto on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Singh was joined at the event with his candidate for Toronto Centre, Samantha Green, at a bookstore in the Village. Green, a family doctor, has lived in the community for a decade, and has made housing a main focus of her campaign. Toronto Centre has been a Liberal stronghold, but so was a nearby riding the party infamously lost in a byelection last year, making this riding more of one to watch this election. The incumbent Liberal MP Marci Ien isn’t running again, and the party is running former journalist Evan Solomon here.

In a video declaring his candidacy, Solomon appears in front of a rainbow sign denoting the LGBTQ2S+ hub within the riding, and said he joined Carney’s team because he thinks he will be a leader that listens and cares.

Leadership means being in the fight, and I’m all in Toronto Centre. This election is about who can stand up to Donald Trump, and only Mark Carney and the Liberal team will keep Canada strong. #ElbowsUp pic.twitter.com/a8vxEvHdEQ — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) March 24, 2025

Singh has a few more stops in the city before rolling his bus to Hamilton.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also bringing his campaign to Hamilton today and the NDP have been quick to try to make note that a Conservative candidate he’ll be campaigning alongside flips condos. This, as the party continues to try to find ground to appeal to voters in what former party leader Tom Mulcair has already declared a two-party race that’s left the NDP on the sidelines.

Rachel Aiello, national correspondent

9:50 a.m. EDT: Carney questions ‘integrity’ of Conservative leadership race

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is calling into question the integrity of the race in which Pierre Poilievre was elected as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada following a media report claiming there was foreign interference in the race.

Carney made the remark while speaking with reporters at a campaign stop in Halifax, N.S.

He slammed Poilievre for failing to obtain security clearance and added that failing to do so is particularly “baffling” at a time when Canada faces so many threats.

“He particularly has to answer for that, given the reporting… and the lack of integrity in the Conservative leadership race,” Carney said.

Poilievre has said in the past that he has not obtained security clearance that would allow him access to intelligence reports because doing so would make it more difficult for him to criticize the government.

‘Lack of integrity’ in Conservative leadership race: Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney responds to a question about the disqualification of Chandra Arya, and allegations concerning Pierre Poilievre’s leadership bid.

The Globe and Mail released a report Tuesday morning saying India allegedly meddled in the Conservative Party’s 2022 leadership race “as part of a larger effort to cozy up to politicians of all parties.”

According to a source with “top-secret clearance,” the Globe report says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) learned that Indian agents helped organize and raise money within the South Asian community during the leadership race. The source told the Globe that CSIS’ assessment “did not indicate the effort was done in a sweeping and highly organized way.”

The report said there was no indication that Poilievre or other members of his party were aware of the efforts of those agents.

“CSIS did not share this information with Mr. Poilievre, the source said, because he does not have the necessary security clearance to access secret documents and receive classified briefings on foreign-interference activities in Canada,” the Globe reported. “Mr. Poilievre is the only federal party leader who has declined an offer to obtain a security clearance.”

Sam Lilly, a Conservative spokesperson, told the Globe Poilievre’s leadership race “followed all relevant rules and laws.”

Poilievre has not commented on the report so far.

Carney added that “every effort was made” to protect the integrity of the Liberal leadership race that brought him to power just weeks ago.

Joshua Freeman, CP24 journalist, and Hunter Crowther, CTV News producer

9:35 a.m. EDT: Return of Sean Fraser

Local Halifax media this morning asked Liberal Leader Mark Carney about former housing minister Sean Fraser returning to run for the Liberals in Central Nova.

Fraser stepped down on the same day Chrystia Freeland quit cabinet, refusing to deliver the Fall Economic Statement and triggering the resignation of Justin Trudeau.

Carney said Fraser was an example of exceptional people stepping up for the country. Fraser is expected to announce his return later this afternoon.

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

8:59 a.m. EDT: Military would get a raise under Carney: Liberals

Liberal Leader Mark Carney outlined his party’s defence policy in front of a wall of workers clad in orange vests and hard hats at the Irving Shipyard in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The policy involves injecting money into domestic manufacturing of defence equipment, including new drone operated marine and airborne vehicles, which will be used to defend Canada’s North and surveil Arctic waters.

Mark Carney Liberal Leader Mark Carney makes an announcement at the Irving Shipbuilding facility in Halifax on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

“Our adversaries are increasingly emboldened and the norms that have kept Canada and the world secure are in peril,” said Carney in front of hundreds of workers.

“The priorities of the United States, once closely aligned with our own have shifted. Our sovereignty is under threat.”

The platform also includes increasing the salaries of military members in order to boost recruiting. The Canadian Armed Forces is short about 14,500 soldiers.

He has also committed to reach Canada’s two per cent NATO spending target by 2030.

The Liberals promised to:

Expand the capabilities of the Navy with new submarines and additional heavy icebreakers

Increase pay for Canadian Armed Forces members and build new on-base housing, improve access to doctors, mental health services and childcare

Create “first in-class” drone capability to build and deploy aquatic and airborne uncrewed vehicles to secure borders and protect allies

Ensure that soldiers defending Canada at home will have the “same equipment capabilities as those defending our allies abroad.”

Judy Trinh, national correspondent

7:50 a.m. EDT: Poilievre to eliminate GST on new homes up to $1.3M

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing another proposed tax cut on Tuesday, saying he will eliminate the federal GST on new homes up to $1.3 million if elected as prime minister.

According to the party’s news release, the move will save homebuyers up to $65,000 on the purchase of an average home in major cities.

The party also said it would fund the initiative by “eliminating $8 billion of the Liberals’ bureaucratic housing schemes.”

Last week, Liberal Leader Mark Carney pledged his government would eliminate the GST for first-time home buyers on homes at or under $1 million. According to Carney, that move would save Canadians up to $50,000.

Poilievre is expected to hold a media availability on the policy announcement at around 10 a.m. EST in Vaughan, Ont.

Meanwhile, here is a recap of what happened on Day 2 of the campaign:

TVA debate cancelled

Quebec broadcaster TVA cancelled its plan to host a French-language debate after Carney refused to participate.

It is unclear why the Liberal leader decided not to take part in the program, but the party said Carney was looking forward to the televised French and English debates hosted by the Leaders’ Debate Commission, which are set to take place in Montreal on April 16 and 17, respectively.

The other party leaders slammed Carney’s decision, accusing him of “hiding” and “being too afraid.”

Poilievre, Carney on Trump

Carney spent his day campaigning in Gander, N.L., where he revealed that he had not yet spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump. While Carney said he would be available for a call, he believes Trump is waiting for the outcome of the current federal election to see who gets the mandate.

Meanwhile, the Conservative leader was in Brampton and Mississauga, Ont., as he sought to gain ground in the seat-rich 905 area.

Poilievre called Trump’s tariffs “unjustified threats” and said the American president “needs to knock it off.” He added that handing the Liberals another term will only make Canada a bigger target for Trump.

Promise of tax cuts

During his stop in Brampton, Poilievre promised that he would shave 2.25 points off the lowest income tax bracket, which he claimed would save a dual-income family $1,800 per year. He said the measure would be paid for by cutting down federal bureaucracy.

His announcement came a day after Carney promised a one percentage point cut to the lowest income tax bracket.

Election is a two-way race

Singh made stops in Montreal and Toronto. He vowed that the NDP would use suitable federal Crown land to build 100,000 rent-controlled homes over the next decade, as well as spend $1 billion over five years to acquire more public land for rent-controlled home construction.

While Singh remains hopeful that the NDP will make gains in this election, former federal party leader Tom Mulcair wrote in a column on CTVNews.ca that Canadians will likely see a two-party race mainly due to Trump’s threat to Canada’s economy and sovereignty. Recent polls suggest that the NDP are a distant third from the Liberals and Conservatives.

What else we learned

Elections Canada said this year’s general election could cost $570 million, which is “slightly less” than the 2021 vote.

Meanwhile, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) deputy director Vanessa Lloyd warned that China is “highly likely” to use tools enabled by AI to interfere with the campaign. She added that India, Russia and Pakistan could also attempt to meddle.

With files from The Canadian Press