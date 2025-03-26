NDP proposes boost to untaxed income threshold, removal of GST on 'essentials'

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, right centre, jumps next to NDP candidate Monique Taylor, left centre, as he attends an event during a federal election campaign stop in Hamilton on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

HAMILTON — The federal NDP is proposing a series of tax breaks to help Canadians deal with the financial impact of “Trump tariffs.”

Under the plan put forward by Leader Jagmeet Singh, everyone making less than $177,882 would not pay taxes on the first $19,500 they earn, leading to a savings of about $505 annually.

People in high-income brackets would see their basic personal amount reduced to $13,500, and no untaxed income for those with incomes over $235,632.

The NDP estimates those tax changes would cost $10.4 billion.

The party is also proposing to double the Canada disability benefit and increase the guaranteed income supplement for seniors.

New Democrats say they would also remove the GST on “essentials” such as children’s’ clothing, heating bills and pre-made grocery meals, a promise that would come with an estimated price tag of $4.5 billion.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press