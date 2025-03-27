Carney pivot to respond to new tariffs as poll suggests tariffs driving voters to him

Liberal Leader Mark Carney says Canada will defend its workers and calls the 25 per cent tariff on all cars not made in the U.S. a 'direct attack.'

OTTAWA — Mark Carney pivoted back into his role as prime minister today, taking time from his election campaign to huddle with some of his cabinet ministers in Ottawa to determine a response to another round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney was to campaign in Quebec as the Liberal leader for the first time this morning but those plans were delayed by Trump’s new auto tariffs.

Trump’s tariff moves and threat to annex Canada have become a central player in this election campaign and have helped drive some voters to Carney’s Liberal camp.

Angus Reid’s polls, like most others, have shown a sharp rebound for the Liberals in recent weeks and the pollster earlier this week showed the Liberals eight points ahead of the Conservatives nationally, after trailing by almost 30 points at the end of December.

A new Angus Reid survey published today suggests more than half of those who switched their vote to the Liberals since the beginning of the year did so because Carney is now the leader.

Almost as many said it was because of Trump’s stance toward Canada.

