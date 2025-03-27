Members of Manitoba’s largest First Nations community share top of mind concerns this federal election

The SunLodge Village - a place that helps Peguis members reclaim their spiritual identity and the Anishinaabe way of life.

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Alex Karpa in Peguis First Nation, Man.

Peguis First Nation is Manitoba’s largest First Nations community and is located approximately 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg. It’s a place of healing and culture.

These values are important to those who hang out at The SunLodge Village - a place that helps Peguis members reclaim their spiritual identity and the Anishinaabe way of life.

This week, it’s hosting a camp for children. The day started with a big breakfast in the main hall and a daily opening ceremony with drums, song, and pipes.

The staff who share their knowledge to prepare campers for the future, also have an eye on the future of the country, and issues they would like to see discussed in the election campaign.

“There are a lot of problems with alcohol and drugs with the young people,” says Standing Strong, who helps run the lodge. “We could use a lot more treatment and specialty councillors that deal with the effects of new kinds of drugs now.”

Substance abuse is also a top-of-mind issue for Daniel Stevenson who is also with the lodge.

“It’s something that a lot of people turn to, it’s easy access for people in the community,” he says.

Health care is a key issue for their colleague Shanice Stevenson who says the lack of access to good, proper care in the community is a major problem. She says there are times the local clinic can only take the most serious cases.

“It’s not very good. Often, we get turned away,” she says. ”A lot of the times, the children get turned away and they end up getting more sick and it gets worse. It even happens to the adults. So, I really hope there is more that can be done for health care.”

Down the road, Jesse James Cochrane is worried about his property. Overland flooding, which has led to poor infrastructure and housing in disrepair, is also a major issue for many in the community.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” he says. “It’s like we’re forgotten.”

Cochrane endures flooding in his yard every spring and says he wants to see the federal government provide better protection.

“We get no help regarding any of the events that happen here when it comes to flooding,” he said. “It’s very devastating.”

In April 2024, leaders in the community declared a state of emergency to bring attention to the annual overland flooding.

“What I would like to see is government actually come here and see the problems that we are facing. I just want the federal government not to forget that there are people here that need help.”