Post-secondary students raise concerns about affordability as election campaign continues

A Dalhousie University sign is seen in Halifax on January 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia Community College student Sofie Bauer still lives at home, but not by choice.

“Because it’s impossible to find a place that’s affordable,” said Bauer, who is following the federal election campaign closely. But so far, she’s not hearing a lot of discussion about affordability concerns for university and college students.

Bauer has a message for the political leaders on the campaign trail.

“You need to sort out the housing crisis,” she said.

Association of Atlantic Universities executive director Peter Halpin points to affordability for students as a critical issue facing Canadians. Halpin has an idea he hopes the next prime minister will consider.

“I would advocate, as we have been for some time, that the eligibility criteria for federal infrastructure programs be broadened to include universities,” said Halpin. “This would enable them to build more student housing.”

Soon-to-be graduating Saint Mary’s University student Isaiah Okoli sees housing after university, also as a major concern.

“I am also focused on the quick integration from the academic life into the work life,” said Okoli.

Cost of post-secondary tuition in Canada

Overall, affordability is a broad issue that connects to many issues impacting students, including the cost of post-secondary education. According to Statistics Canada, since 2001, the cost of university tuition in this Canada has more than doubled.

The high cost of tuition often leads to student loans.

Statistics Canada data also shows 1.9 million Canadians owe a combined $23.5 billion in student debt for an average of more than $30,000 per person.

Dalhousie University student Daniel Petrov pays more than $10,000 a year for tuition, and he’d like to see government funding help lower that number.

“It is a larger investment every year because tuition increases more than the inflation rate,” said Petrov.

Saint Mary’s University student James Henneberry will owe more than $50,000 when he graduates and has no idea how he will be able to afford the monthly payments.

“I don’t, I have honestly very little clue how I’m going to pay it off,” said Henneberry, who added there aren’t a lot of jobs available for graduating student students who lack professional experience, which could worsen financial worries going forward.