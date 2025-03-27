Tory leader Poilievre pledges TFSA top-up for investments supporting Canadian jobs

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to supporters at a rally in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 26, 2025 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to boost the amount that can be put into tax-free savings accounts, if the funds are used to support domestic growth.

The government currently allows Canadians to contribute $7,000 each year into their TFSA, which can be used to invest in things like mutual funds.

Poilievre says he would enact a TFSA top-up that would allow people to contribute an additional $5,000 each year for “investments in Canadian companies.”

He says “the tax system already defines these types of Canadian investments” but his government would also craft a definition for banks to identify companies supporting Canadian jobs.

Poilievre says this would drive jobs and more tax revenue to deal with trade disruptions stemming from the U.S.

The Conservative leader has campaign events in British Columbia today, with a morning news conference in Coquitlam and an evening rally in Surrey.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press