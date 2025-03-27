Unlike in 2021, Quebec premier not picking a favourite to win the federal election

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference at his office in Quebec City, Thursday, March 27, 2025. Legault is accompanied by Quebec Government House Leader and Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

QUÉBEC — Quebec Premier François Legault is not telling voters which party he wants to see win the federal election.

It’s a change of strategy: ahead of the last election in 2021, Legault called the Liberals and the NDP “dangerous” and strongly suggested he wanted the Conservatives to win a minority government.

Legault told reporters today he hopes all three major parties respond to his demands on two main issues: Quebec’s identity and prosperity.

He called on the parties to commit to reducing the number of temporary immigrants in Quebec by half and to protect key sectors of the province’s economy, such as aerospace.

But Legault singled out the Conservatives for praise because leader Pierre Poilievre promised Wednesday night to grant the province more power to select temporary immigrants.

The Conservative leader told a crowd in the Quebec City area that he would work with the Legault government to cut in half the number of temporary workers and asylum seekers in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press