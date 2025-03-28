Incumbent Toronto-area Liberal candidate apologizes for 'deplorable' comments

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Paul Chiang rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday, March 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — An incumbent Liberal candidate is apologizing for comments he made in January about a Conservative candidate who had a bounty placed on him by Hong Kong police last December.

The Toronto Association for Democracy in China says in a news release that Liberal candidate Paul Chiang told Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao at a news conference three months ago that everyone at the event could claim the bounty “if you bring him to Toronto’s Chinese Consulate.”

Joe Tay, a Conservative candidate for Don Valley North, is among six overseas activists targeted by Hong Kong police who announced rewards of HK$1 million, equivalent to about C$180,000, for information leading to their arrests.

Chiang, who is running for re-election in Markham-Unionville, said in a social media post Friday that his comments were “deplorable” and “a complete lapse of judgment on the seriousness of the matter.”

He said that, as a former police officer, he should have known better and that he apologized and regrets his comments.

The Canadian Press reached out to Chiang, whose team declined a request for an interview, and to the Liberal party, which has not responded.

Conservative candidate Michael Chong said Liberal Leader Mark Carney must immediately disavow Chiang’s comments and remove Chiang as the candidate for the riding, just north of Toronto.

Chiang said on social media that he continues to stand with the people of Hong Kong in their fight to “safeguard their human rights and freedoms.”

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

— With files from Ashley Joannou in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2025.