Trump thanks Carney after ‘extremely productive’ call. Live updates here.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest auto tariff has thrown a wrench into the federal election campaign. With another round of “reciprocal tariffs” set to be announced next week, the issue is expected to continue to loom large over the campaign.

On Day 6 of the campaign, Mark Carney plans to meet with Canada’s premiers to discuss the 25 per cent tariff on cars and light trucks not made in the U.S.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will continue campaigning in B.C. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will spend the day in Toronto and Mississauga.

11:32 a.m. EDT: Trump changes his tone

The Truth Social post struck a different tone than his previous statements regarding Canada.

Trump, in a reversal after repeatedly calling former prime minister Justin Trudeau “governor,” referred to Carney as prime minister.

He also said he would meet Carney “immediately after Canada’s upcoming election,” on matters he said would be beneficial for “both” countries, straying from his repeated suggestions America ought to annex Canada, turning it into a state.

Carney has yet to respond publicly.

Canada’s embassy in Washington, D.C. had been working on setting up a call between the two leaders since Carney was sworn in.

Carney has previously said that he was available for a call, but “we’re going to talk on our terms. As a sovereign country – not as what he pretends we are.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor, and Judy Trinh, CTV News national correspondent.

11:19 a.m. EDT: Trump says Carney call was ‘extremely productive’

Trump says he just wrapped up a call with Carney, calling it “extremely productive.”

“We agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada,” Trump wrote.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor.

10:40 a.m. EDT: Ford vows to ‘fight like we never fought before’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is vowing to “fight like we never fought before” as he gets set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers to discuss the country’s response to the latest tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford made the comment during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hospital in Brampton on Friday morning. The event was held immediately prior to a virtual meeting that Carney is convening with Canada’s premiers to discuss the country’s response to a 25 per cent tariff that the United States plans to put on imported vehicles next week.

“I have a very important meeting with the prime minister and all the premiers and I am the chair of that group so I may have to zip out a bit early but I will tell you one thing. I know I am getting off topic but my message to Mr. Lutnick (the U.S. commerce secretary) the other night when he called is Canada is not for sale. We will never be a 51st state and we are going to fight like we never fought before,” Ford told those in attendance.

Chris Fox, managing digital producer, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca

Charest calls Trump threats ‘disturbing’

Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest says Donald Trump’s references to Canada as the 51st state are “disturbing.”

“We all thought initially this was just a friendly jibe at Canada. Obviously it’s not. It’s disturbing,” Charest told CNN Host Wolf Blitzer in an interview Friday.

He said Trump’s comments now feel more like he’s saying “I object to the fact you exist.”Charest said he’s hopeful that some of the rhetoric will change with a new prime minister.“Hopefully with Mark Carney as the new prime minister, this will change,” he said.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

PM, Trump to speak this morning: Source

Prime Minister Mark Carney will speak with U.S. President Trump this morning, a White House source says.

On Thursday, Carney revealed the president had reached out, requesting the call.

During that announcement, the prime minister – taking a break from the election campaign – promised retaliation should the U.S. refuse to back down.

He also said those retaliations will not come right away.

Instead, the country will adopt a wait-and-see approach, as worldwide reciprocal tariffs are expected to arrive on April 2, which Trump has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, CTVNews.ca breaking digital assignment editor

10:20 a.m. EDT: Toronto mayor denounces tariffs on CNN

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow appeared on CNN to denounce tariffs and inform Americans of her city’s boycott against American bids on municipal contracts.

Toronto mayor on CNN Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow appears on CNN to talk about the U.S. Canada trade war.

“We’re the fourth largest city in North America, we have a $79 billion budget,” she said. “We are doing a huge buy Canadian, buy local campaign.”

She predicted Trump’s “attack on Canada,” the price of cars, construction and groceries will rise.

10:10 a.m. EDT: Singh back in Toronto, revisiting corporate landlord messaging

Good morning from downtown Toronto, I’m Rachel Aiello and I’m covering the NDP campaign. Today, Jagmeet Singh is making a housing announcement, but the contents of it are largely recycled -- including the human interest figure he has alongside him.

Jagmeet Singh in Toronto (Photo by Rachel Aiello / CTV News)

With the backdrop of a corporate-owned apartment complex, Singh is restating his commitment to “stop corporate landlords” alongside Erin Filby -- who is a Toronto renter he met with when he was last in the city two days ago -- and other tenants.

Filby lives with her son in an apartment bought by Brookfield Properties last year while Liberal Leader Mark Carney was still connected to the firm, though Singh has conceded he is not holding his opponent directly responsible for the entire business’s dealings.

On Friday, Singh committed the NDP would do three things to address billionaires buying up housing.

He said his party would: Ban corporations from buying existing affordable rental buildings; cut off corporate landlords from low-interest federal loans and other tax treatments; and boost the rental protection fund to help non-profits purchase affordable apartments when they come on the market.

After this morning’s announcement the only other event on the NDP’s campaign itinerary for the day is boarding the party’s rented-but-not-wrapped plane to fly back to Ottawa at 4 p.m. EDT.

Rachel Aiello, CTV News national correspondent

10:05 a.m. EDT: Poilievre would issue mandatory life sentences for serious crimes

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is unveiling his party’s platform to deal with crime, including mandatory life sentences for human trafficking, fentanyl trafficking, and mass gun smuggling.

“Specifically, anyone convicted of five or more counts of human trafficking -- life sentence. Anyone convicted of importing or exporting 10 or more illegal firearms -- lock them up and throw away the key,” Poilievre said in a post on X. “As I previously announced, anyone convicted of fentanyl trafficking on a large scale -- life sentences as well.”

He said he would also end automatic bail for anyone charged with human trafficking and strengthen human trafficking laws so that prosecutors wouldn’t have to prove that traffickers used fear or intimidation.

The Conservative leader took aim at the Liberals and NDP for “weak” laws that have allowed criminals to reoffend while out on bail.

Poilievre is expected to provide further details on his plan at a campaign stop in Nanaimo, B.C. later today.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:20 a.m. EDT: Trump’s trade war rumbles Maritimes

As tariffs dominate conversations in Maritime fishing communities, uncertainty spills from the wharves to boatyards.

“Everybody is kind of concerned about what the future could look like,” said Gilles Theriault, President of A.F. Theriault & Son Ltd.

His company, one of the largest privately owned shipyards in Atlantic Canada, builds commercial fishing boats, ferries and Coast Guard vessels in Meteghan River, N.S.—the heart of one of Canada’s largest and most lucrative lobster fishing areas.

Canada-U.S. trade war: Boat builders affected A boat stands in a garage on supports in Millennium Marine in Miramichi, N.B.

Just like anything made up of hundreds of components, parts of a boat are sourced from all over. At Theriault’s shipyard, vessels are made of steel, aluminum and fiber composites. Engines come from the states.

Theriault knows tariffs will cause pain and said the company aims to think differently about boat building and boat repairs.

“We work a little harder and we get up earlier to try to figure out exactly what we need to do to, you know, keep our shipyard going, keep our people employed, and then make it work,” he said.

Sarah Plowman, CTV News national correspondent.

8:30 a.m. EDT: Carney to speak with premiers

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be speaking with the premiers this morning at 11:30 a.m. EDT, CTV News has learned.

The meeting comes as the federal government and provinces respond to Trump’s latest tariff threats against Canada.

This week Trump said that the U.S. would impose a 25 per cent tariff on vehicles made outside of the U.S., starting on April 2.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that vehicles made up of at least 50 per cent U.S. parts will not be subject to the tariffs. However, those in the auto industry say the move could still have a serious impact on the industry.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened on the campaign trail on Day 5.

Leaders slam Trump

Carney spent most of the day meeting with his cabinet in Ottawa to discuss Trump’s latest actions. In a subsequent press conference, he said that the decades-old Canada-U.S. relationship is over and that he plans to speak with the U.S. president in the coming days.

Carney noted that his government is taking a wait-and-see approach before responding, as more tariffs are being announced next week. He later went back on the campaign trail, holding a rally in Montreal.

READ MORE: Carney set to speak with Trump, says old Canada-U.S. relationship ‘over’ amid ongoing tariffs

Full: PM Carney speaks on Canada’s tariff response plan Prime Minister Carney speaks on creating a ‘new Canadian economy’ amid tariffs by pivoting to other trade partners and removing interprovincial trade barriers.

Poilievre urged the U.S. president to “knock it off” and “stop attacking America’s friends” during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. He warned that while Trump’s tariffs will damage Canada in the short term, a Conservative government would rebuild the country stronger and make it no longer reliant on the U.S.

The Conservative leader also promised to let Canadians make a $5,000 top-up to their Tax-Free Savings Account, but only if that money is invested in Canadian companies.

READ MORE: Poilievre hopes TFSA top-up will help fight Trump tariffs

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's campaign begins in B.C. CTV News’ Mike Le Couteur, traveling with the Conservatives on the campaign trail, says the CPC leader discussed tax-free savings account, tariffs, more.

Singh laid out the NDP’s plan to deal with the tariffs, which included barring manufacturing equipment from leaving the country, stronger EI, and a plan to make sure that federal departments and agencies purchase made-in-Canada vehicles.

READ MORE: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promises tax break, buy-Canadian policy for auto sector

‘It’s a betrayal’: NDP Leader Singh reacts to Trump’s auto tariffs NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh comments on U.S. President Trump implementing auto tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election writer. With files from the CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press.

