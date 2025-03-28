‘We agree on many things’ and will meet after Canada’s election: Trump says after call with Carney

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had an ‘extremely productive call’ with Prime Minister Mark Carney and expects to meet with him in person.

“I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada. It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Carney and Trump spoke Friday morning by phone, the first time the two leaders have spoken since Carney became prime minister on March 14.

The call came after Trump said earlier this week that the U.S. would impose a 25 per cent tariff on vehicles made outside of the U.S., starting on April 2, a move that could deal a serious blow to Canada’s economy.

Trump was less than complimentary toward Carney’s predecessor, former prime minister Justin Trudeau. The U.S. president frequently referred to him as “governor Justin Trudeau” and accused him of using trade discussions with the U.S. to try and stay in power.

Carney did not immediately comment on his conversation with Trump.

He stepped away from his campaign Thursday to deal with Trump’s latest threats, meeting with his cabinet in Ottawa.

Carney is also expected to have a call with Canada’s premiers Friday to discuss the trade war.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…