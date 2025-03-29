Trump, cost-of-living main concerns this federal election for New Brunswick locals

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Sarah Plowman in Shediac, N.B.

Nestled on the coast of the Acadian Peninsula, is Shediac, New Brunswick.

Its best-known landmark is a giant red lobster-- the world’s largest. An 11-metre-long monument that weighs about 90 tonnes, counting the rock the shellfish is perched on.

The Parlee Beach, boasting Canada’s warmest saltwater, is a few minutes’ drive away. Tourism is a key economic driver in this town, but not many beachgoers are flocking here this time of the year.

Inside the Shediac Lobster Shop on Main Street, CTV News met Daniel Leblanc, who was picking up some fish cakes and lobster tails -- a treat for his weekend.

The issue that matters to him most is to see Canada stay united.

“As long as they can handle Trump, I’ll be okay with that,” he said, referring to the country’s next leader. “That’s my main issue.”

On the wharf, commercial fisherman Mario Cormier, who is also president of Local 5 Maritime Fishermen’s Union, wants the next government to bring commercial fishermen to the table to discuss the future of the fisheries.

“We’ve been put aside by DFO (Fisheries and Oceans Canada),” said Cormier.

Down the street is Le Moque-Tortue, a restaurant that serves up Acadian dishes and seafood, along with an array of boardgames. In the kitchen, the cooks Justin Gillis and Rowan Pettigrew share a concern about the cost of living.

“You can see it in all the small towns, anywhere, probably across this country where people are struggling to live because cost of food, cost of utilities, cost of everything is going up. But the wages aren’t.” said Gillis.

How governments handle Canada’s growing population is also key for Pettigrew.

“I feel like Canada’s growing at an exponential rate. And it needs more infrastructure in all areas to encompass this growth,” he said.

Across the street, at Adorable Chocolat, U.S. President Donald Trump and healthcare are top of mind among customers. Bella Smith, a retired nurse, is worried about health care. She has a family member who was recently diagnosed with cancer and said her family made sure someone was always with them while in hospital for five days.

“We’re just not getting the care we need and that is really sad,” said Smith.

Second to that, is Trump.

“I am worried about the effects of his policies on Canadian families and hard-working people. Yes, that concerns me a lot,” she said.

A few tables away, Susan Wilson chats over a coffee. This election, she wants to see a government Canadians can trust and a leader who can stand up to Trump, “And have his own voice and strength and be respected by Trump because I think there are those that would not be respected by Trump,” she said.

Wilson added that the economy is also an important issue for Canadians.

“We are not a fan of how money has been spent. We want to have middle class and be able to afford to do things” she said. “Everybody should be able to do that without feeling stressed when they go to the grocery store.”