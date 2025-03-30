Carney campaigns in Ottawa as NDP condemns Liberal candidate's words

Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks at a campaign event at the Port of Montreal on Friday March 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

OTTAWA — Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Ottawa today meeting with a local family in an event closed to media.

The NDP, meanwhile, is denouncing comments made by a GTA-based Liberal candidate about a Conservative candidate who had a bounty placed on him by Hong Kong police last December.

The Toronto Association for Democracy in China says in a news release that Liberal candidate Paul Chiang told a Chinese-language newspaper at a news conference three months ago that everyone at the event could claim the bounty on Conservative Joe Tay if they turned him in.

Speaking in Port Moody, B.C. alongside Leader Jagmeet Singh, NDP MP Jenny Kwan condemned Chiang’s words but did not explicitly call for him to step out of the race.

She said Canadians need to stand together against hostile foreign governments and the NDP is the only party that takes foreign interference seriously.

The Liberal party did not immediately respond to a request for comment but Chiang apologized Friday for his words, calling them “deplorable.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press