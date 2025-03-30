Mark Carney’s Liberals leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives by 5 points in latest Nanos tracking

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The federal Liberals are emerging as frontrunners in a tightly-contested election with a five-point lead over the Conservatives, who have maintained steady support as both parties are locked in a two-horse race on Day 8 of the federal election campaign.

The first three-day sample of this election campaign by Nanos Research, CTV News’ and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster, has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 42 per cent — leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 37 per cent, by five points.

The New Democratic Party is at 11 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (three per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

Support for the Liberals has “surged,” according to Nanos Research Chief Data Scientist Nik Nanos.

“Strategic voting appears to be the driving force behind the Liberals’ five-point advantage, as voters rally to counterbalance the Conservative challenge. This dynamic is reshaping the political terrain, squeezing smaller parties out of the spotlight,” said Nanos in a release.

Regional data shows the Liberals with the highest support in Quebec, at 47 per cent, with the lowest support for the party coming from the Prairies, at 35 per cent. For the Conservatives, it’s the exact opposite, with their highest support in the Prairies (43 per cent) and lowest support in Quebec (21 per cent).

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to who Canadians prefer to become prime minister, the Liberals also lead the way with 48 per cent choosing Carney, compared to 32 per cent who chose Poilievre. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is far behind, at four per cent.

Nanos preferred prime minister as of March 29, 2025 (Nanos Research)

“In a world disrupted by Trump-era politics, Canadians are laser-focused on who will steer the nation through these turbulent times,” said Nanos. “The stakes are high, and the campaign is just beginning to unfold.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, March 27 to 29, 2025, n=1,285, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.