Conservatives promise national energy corridor to speed approval of key projects

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Conservatives promise if they are elected they will create a pre-approved corridor to speed the development of key energy infrastructure projects across the country.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the plan would see fast-track approvals for projects such as transmission lines, railways, pipelines and other critical infrastructure.

Under the proposal, all levels of government would provide legally binding commitments to green-light projects within the corridor.

First Nations would also be involved, ensuring that economic benefits flow to them and that their approval is secured before any money is spent.

Poilievre says it will help speed construction of key infrastructure needed to sell Canadian natural resources to new markets.

He also says the plan would mean billions of dollars of new investment in the Canadian economy.

