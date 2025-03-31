Mark Carney’s Liberals open up 8-point lead over Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives in latest Nanos tracking

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The federal Liberals have opened up an eight-point advantage over the Conservatives in the latest Nanos Research tracking on Day 9 of the federal election campaign.

Nanos ballot tracking as of March 31, 2025 (Nanos Research)

A three-day rolling sample ending March 30 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 44 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 36 per cent. Compared to the previous day, the Liberals are up two points while the Conservative are down by one.

The New Democratic Party is unchanged at 11 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

“The Poilievre Conservatives are losing ground to the Carney Liberals,” according to Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

Critical battleground

Nanos points to a “significant shift” emerging in the critical battleground of Ontario that is boosting the Liberals’ fortunes.

Regional data shows the Liberals at 48.5 per cent in that province, versus 36.3 per cent for the Conservatives.

“Once a stronghold that bolstered Conservative hopes of victory, Ontario now sees the Liberals ahead by a commanding 12 percentage points,” said Nanos in a release. “This dramatic reversal in Ontario could reshape the next federal government.”

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to who Canadians prefer to become prime minister, Nanos said the Liberals also hold a “clear edge,” with 47 per cent choosing Carney compared to 33 per cent for Poilievre. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is far behind at five per cent.

Nanos preferred PM as of March 31, 2025 (Nanos Research)

“The dynamic mirrors Ontario’s recent provincial election, where Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford leveraged Donald Trump as a foil to dominate headlines,” said Nanos. “Carney appears to benefit from a similar ‘two-for-one’ media advantage — garnering coverage both as a party leader and as a counterpoint to Trump. This dual spotlight could prove pivotal as the race unfolds.”

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, March 27 to 29, 2025, n=1,285, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.