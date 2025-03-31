NDP pitches energy-saving upgrades for homeowners

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh greets a young supporter during a federal election campaign stop in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

VICTORIA — The NDP is promising to retrofit 3.3 million homes in Canada and pay for it by cutting supports for big oil and gas companies.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Victoria, B.C. on Monday to roll out a major environmental plank of the party’s platform.

Singh said 2.3 million low-income households would get free energy-saving retrofits like heat pumps, air sealing and fresh insulation under the NDP plan. The party would spend $1.5 billion annually over 10 years to complete the upgrades.

The NDP says another $300 million per year to expand the Canada Green Homes Initiative would allow an additional one million households to finance similar retrofits with low-cost loans.

Singh said the program would save a family up to $4,500 a year on their energy bills and also create jobs to facilitate the retrofits.

“This is how we fight the climate crisis and protect Canadians from the effect of Trump’s trade war at the same time,” he said in a media statement.

Canada’s tariff dispute with the United States has become a dominant theme in the federal election campaign - and party leaders have been directing their barbs at U.S. President Donald Trump as much as at each other.

Singh also put “Big Oil” and industry CEOs in his crosshairs on Monday.

The NDP said it would pay for its proposed retrofits by cutting annual subsidies and tax breaks for the oil and gas industry. Citing figures from the parliamentary budget officer, the party said cutting those supports would save Ottawa $1.8 billion per year.

“In the face of Trump’s trade war and a worsening climate crisis, we have a choice,” Singh said. “We can let CEOs and Big Oil profit while families pay the price, or we can take bold climate action that protects your job, lowers your bills, and builds a better future for everyone.”

The NDP also promised to maintain the industrial carbon price and to keep Canada’s emissions cap in place. The Liberals’ plan to kill the consumer carbon levy comes into effect on Tuesday.

The NDP also said it would introduce a “border carbon adjustment,” which Singh said would apply to goods brought in from countries without an industrial price on carbon such as China.

That can be done by charging import taxes on international goods entering Canada that reflect the emissions generated by their production, or by offering incentives to domestic manufacturers. The NDP has not yet provided details of how their proposed mechanism would work.

The party promised more environmental announcements to come in the campaign, now in its second week.

Craig Lord in Ottawa and Darryl Greer in Victoria, The Canadian Press