Canada’s ‘most notorious city’ weighs in on the federal election

The tourism and hospitality sector injected about $134 million into Moose Jaw’s economy last year.

Moose Jaw is home to roughly 35,000 people, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and a sculpture of the world’s tallest moose, named Mac.

It’s Saskatchewan’s fourth largest city and is located about 70 kilometres west of Regina on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The city is rich in history, culture and art. Dozens of murals breathe life into old downtown buildings, depicting historical scenes from the community’s past.

Branded as Canada’s most notorious city, Moose Jaw has strong ties to the prohibition era and American gangster Al Capone. A network of tunnels that run under the city’s downtown streets is one of the community’s largest tourist attractions.

Moose Jaw Tunnels The Moose Jaw Tunnels is one of the city’s main tourist attractions.

Legend has it, bootleggers used the tunnels to smuggle booze in the 1920s. The underground passageways also played a role in early Chinese immigration, since the city had a passenger train stop on the Canadian Pacific Railway.

Tourism is a big contributor to the city’s economy, according to Bobby Hill, general manager at The Tunnels of Moose Jaw.

About 70,000 people visited the tunnels last year, with 95 per cent coming from out of town.

“With the political scene down south right now, we are hopeful that Canadians will travel domestically this summer,” said Hill, adding about 70 per cent of their business happens during the summer.

But the tourist attraction also relies on American visitors, and Hill hopes the current Canada-U.S. tensions won’t deter tourists from nearby Montana and North Dakota.

“I think we’re very similar types of people. So, it’s a very easy trip for people heading from Minot or Williston, where we’re only a couple hours away. And if the border is easy to cross, why not save with your dollar?” Hill said.

Moose Jaw Dozens of downtown murals tell the story of Moose Jaw’s past.

What locals have to say

The economy, tariffs and standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump were all top of mind for voters who spoke to CTV News on the streets of Moose Jaw during the federal election campaign.

Jim Kells is following the campaign closely. He said he’s looking for a leader who will unify Canadians.

“I think the division is too strong. The way people speak to each other, the way politicians speak to each other is, unfortunately, a negative rhetoric,” he said.

“I don’t mind political differences and differences of opinion, but the way they’re being expressed today is offensive in many cases. I don’t like that. I don’t think it’s helpful.”

Kells, who lives in Saskatoon, is one of thousands of tourists visiting Moose Jaw this week to watch the BTK Tires World Men’s Curling Championship.

Moose Jaw A banner promoting the world men’s curling championship hangs next to city hall.

Most people we spoke to wanted to talk about curling rather than politics.

Bernice Broder is visiting from the Yukon. Besides the trade war, she said her biggest concern is healthcare and the country-wide doctor shortage.

“I think we have a very good healthcare system, but it needs some improving,” she said.

“I’m seeing a long wait for things like hip surgery, knee surgery and sometimes difficulty accessing doctors.”

Tariffs in Moose Jaw

For those who live in Moose Jaw, like Larry Roberts, the economy and tariff impacts are top of mind.

“I agree that they (the United States) have to fix their economy, but why destroy ours in the process?” Roberts questioned.

He’s looking for a leader that understands economics and trade issues and can be “a good diplomat for our country.”

Moose Jaw is a farming community that will feel the effects of both Chinese and U.S. tariffs, according to mayor James Murdock. Local truckers and transportation companies are also getting hit.

“It’s really scary. That’s really hitting home,” Murdock said.

The mayor says this election “has everyone’s attention,” due to the high-stakes trade war. One good thing coming from the current political tensions, Murdock says, is the rise in patriotism.

“Everyone wants the best for Canada, and I think that it’s promoting unity again.”