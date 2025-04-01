Carney’s Liberals maintain 8-point lead over Poilievre’s Conservatives in latest Nanos tracking

CTVNews.ca will have exclusive polling data each morning throughout the federal election campaign. Check back each morning to see the latest from a three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research - CTV News and the Globe and Mail’s official pollster.

The federal Liberals are continuing to hold an eight-point lead over the Conservatives on Day 10 of the federal election campaign.

Ballot tracking for April 1, 2025 (Nanos Research)

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending March 31 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 45 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 37 per cent. Compared to the previous day, the Liberals are up two points while the Conservative are up by one.

The New Democratic Party is unchanged at 11 per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (five per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (two per cent).

Regional support

“The Liberals lead in every region except the Prairie provinces where the Conservatives continue to do very well,” said Nik Nanos, chief data scientist at Nanos Research and official pollster for CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

On Monday, Nanos pointed to a “significant shift” emerging in the critical battleground of Ontario that is boosting the Liberals’ fortunes. Regional data shows the Liberals at 49 per cent in that province, versus 37 per cent for the Conservatives.

The Prairies, meanwhile, have the Conservatives enjoying 56 per cent support versus the Liberals at 24 per cent.

Who is preferred prime minister?

When it comes to who Canadians prefer to become prime minister, 49 per cent chose Carney (up two per cent from yesterday) compared to 34 per cent for Poilievre (up one per cent). NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh remains far behind at five per cent.

Preferred PM for April 1, 2025 (Nanos Research)

Gender gap

A gender breakdown of the Nanos tracking shows women are more likely to vote for the Liberals than men. Fifty-two per cent of women surveyed said they would support the Liberals, compared with 28 per cent of women who’d vote Conservative..

Meanwhile, 45 per cent of men said they prefer the Conservatives, versus 37 per cent for the Liberals.

Methodology

CTV-Globe and Mail/Nanos Research tracking survey, March 27 to 29, 2025, n=1,285, accurate 2.7 percentage points plus or minus, 19 times out of 20.