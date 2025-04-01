Conservatives and Liberals each drop a candidate over past comments: Live election updates here.

Day 10 of the federal election campaign starts with news that two candidates are exiting the race.

Liberal candidate Paul Chiang is “standing aside” in light of the controversy over comments he made in the past about a Conservative candidate.

Chiang said late Monday night he won’t be running in the riding of Markham—Unionville as he does “not want there to be distractions in this critical moment.”

Hours later, the Conservative Party said that Mark McKenzie, who was running to represent the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore, will no longer a candidate. The move comes after CTV News obtained an audio recording of a 2022 podcast appearance in which McKenzie voiced his support for “public hangings.”

Meanwhile, federal party leaders are continuing to criss-cross the country Tuesday to make their case to Canadians why they should vote for them in this upcoming election.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Winnipeg, Man., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to campaign in Atlantic Canada, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton, Alta.

Day 10 of the campaign arrives on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump announcing “reciprocal” tariffs. The federal government has said it will impose counter-tariffs if the U.S. moves ahead with the April 2 levies.

10:10 a.m. EDT: Poilievre slams Carney, touts energy plan

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at Liberal Leader Mark Carney during a campaign stop in St. John’s N.L., saying his refusal to dismiss Paul Chiang as a candidate shows that he continues to have “foreign conflicts.”

“The candidate stepped aside himself, not being pushed out by Carney, but because he decided on his own,” Poilievre said. “Mr. Carney will never put our country first. He will always put himself first.”

He did not comment on the departure of one of his own candidates this morning.

Poilievre blamed the Liberals for Canada’s dependence on the U.S and touted his own plan to get Canadian energy to other markets more easily.

He said that if elected, the Conservatives would repeal laws preventing pipelines and tankers; speed up approvals for resource projects; scrap the energy cap; do away with the industrial carbon tax; and establish a corporation to offer loan guarantees for Indigenous communities.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

8:40 a.m. EDT: Conservative candidate booted over ‘public hangings’ comment

A Conservative candidate who once voiced his support for “public hangings” – even joking that former prime minister Justin Trudeau should receive the death penalty, will no longer be running to represent the party after CTV News first obtained audio of his comments.

“The comments are clearly unacceptable. Mr. McKenzie will not be the Conservative candidate,” a Conservative campaign spokesperson told CTV News in statement on Tuesday morning.

Mark McKenzie - who sits as a city councillor in Windsor, Ont. - was running to represent the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore. In 2022, he made remarks in a now-defunct comedy podcast.

Stephanie Ha, supervising producer, Ottawa News Bureau and Vassy Kapelos, CTV News chief political correspondent

7:25 a.m. EDT. Liberal candidate drops out of race

A Liberal candidate who suggested people should try to collect a Chinese bounty on a Conservative candidate has dropped out of the race following mounting criticism.

Paul Chiang had been seeking re-election in the GTA riding of Markham-Unionville, but came under fire after comments he made to Chinese-language media in January resurfaced.

In those comments he suggested that Joe Tay, wanted in Hong Kong for violating the controversial National Security Law, should be turned over to the Chinese consulate in Toronto.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney defended Chiang Monday, saying he had apologized. However the Conservatives and NDP criticized Carney for allowing him to continue as a candidate.

Chiang issued a statement shortly before midnight, stepping aside and saying he did not want there to be “distractions in this critical moment.”

Carney is expected to face questions about the overnight resignation when he makes a campaign stop in Winnipeg later this morning.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

--

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened on Day 9 of the campaign.

Poilievre stands by campaign as Liberals take the lead

Poll numbers show a big jump for the Liberals New Nanos numbers suggest the federal Liberals are increasing their lead over the Conservatives in the election. Tyson Fedor reports.

The Conservative leader started the week trailing Carney’s Liberals by eight points, according to a new Nanos Research poll. A three-day rolling sample ending March 30 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 44 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 36 per cent.

READ MORE: Carney’s Liberals open up 8-point lead over Poilievre’s Conservatives in latest Nanos tracking

On Monday, the Tory leader defended his team and strategy following criticisms that he should centre his campaign around the threats coming from Trump. Poilievre said he has no plans to stop focusing on “the lost Liberal decade.”

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, the Conservative leader said his campaign team was “united.”

What was promised

Carney announced that a Liberal government would create a new federal housing entity as part of his plan to double Canada’s rate of residential construction housing over the next decade.

READ MORE: Liberals promise to build nearly 500,000 homes per year, create new housing entity

'The way we build homes needs to change': Carney makes housing announcement Liberal Leader Mark Carney announces 'Build Canada Homes' is the largest home building initiative in Canada in generations.

Poilievre promised that a Tory government would fast-track approvals for transmission lines, railways, pipelines and other infrastructure projects and create a national energy corridor.

READ MORE: Conservatives promise national energy corridor to speed approval of key projects

Pierre Poilievre makes campaign stop in New Brunswick Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre focused on pipelines during a campaign stop in New Brunswick on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singh announced that his government would end the consumer carbon tax “for good” and eliminate public subsidies and tax breaks for oil and gas companies, redirecting that money to retrofit more than 3 million homes.

READ MORE: NDP pitches energy-saving upgrades for homeowners

Voters’ insight

Most Canadians support Carney disclosing the financial assets he has placed in a blind trust while in office and Poilievre getting a security clearance to receive intelligence reports, according to new data from Nanos Research.

The two leaders have been pressed over those respective issues, including pressure from each other, with both accusing their opponent of “hiding” things from Canadians.

In another Nanos Research survey, three out of four Canadians are in favour of putting tariffs on oil, natural gas, electricity, potash, and other critical minerals if the U.S. goes ahead with tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist, with files from CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press

--

