Conservatives pledge to enact energy sector's recommendations to boost growth

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact a set of five recommendations put forward by the country’s energy sector if his party forms government.

In an open letter drafted just before the election campaign was launched, the heads of 14 energy companies called on party leaders to capitalize on increasing public support for expanding the sector in the face of U.S. tariffs.

They called for streamlined regulation of projects, six-month deadlines for project approvals, an end to the emissions cap and industrial carbon price, and the creation of Indigenous loan guarantees.

The groups also suggest the federal government could use emergency powers to quickly expand the sector if it announces a Canadian energy crisis and declares certain projects to be in the national interest.

At a press conference in St. John’s, Poilievre listed those five recommendations and checked them off on a giant poster, while saying the Liberals won’t fulfil any of them.

While Liberal Leader Mark Carney ended the consumer carbon price by resetting it to $0 per tonne beginning today, Poilievre says Conservatives will also end the industrial price.

