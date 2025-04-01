Liberal Paul Chiang ‘standing aside’ after suggesting Chinese bounty be collected on Conservative candidate

Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville, Paul Chiang, joins Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal incumbent Paul Chiang will not be running in the next federal election after suggesting earlier this year that people should try to claim a Chinese bounty on a Conservative candidate.

In a statement posted to X late Monday night, Chiang called the federal election “uniquely important,” saying he does “not want there to be distractions in this critical moment.”

“That’s why I’m standing aside as our 2025 candidate in our community of Markham-Unionville,” he wrote.

Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/12P50tir4X — Paul Chiang (@PaulChiangMU) April 1, 2025

Chiang’s decision not to run comes just hours after Liberal Leader Mark Carney repeatedly defended him on Monday after facing questions from reporters at a housing announcement in Vaughan, Ont.

“The comments were deeply offensive. This is a terrible lapse of judgment by Mr. Chiang. He has apologized for those comments,” Carney said, later calling Chiang a “person of integrity who served this community as a senior police officer for more than a quarter century.”

In an interview with Chinese-language media last January, Chiang suggested that Conservative rival Joe Tay should be turned over to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto. Last year, Hong Kong police offered a HK$1-million reward for information leading to the arrest of Tay for violations of the National Security Law.

Tay has been an outspoken critic of Hong Kong’s violations of civil rights. Politicians of all stripes condemned the bounty when it was first announced in December 2024.

Earlier on Monday, Tay released a statement saying “Mark Carney must fire Paul Chiang” and that “no apology is sufficient.”

“Suggesting that people collect a bounty from the Chinese Communist Party to deliver a political opponent to the Chinese Consulate is disgusting and must never be condoned,” Tay wrote.

On Friday, Chiang called his comments “deplorable” and “a complete lapse of judgment on the seriousness of the matter.”

“As a former police officer, I should have known better,” Chiang said in the post. “I sincerely apologize and deeply regret my comments.”

Prior to Chiang’s decision to step aside, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Carney “compromised” and “unwilling to protect a Canadian citizen against a foreign government,” while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused him of “putting his party ahead of his country.”

Human rights group Hong Kong Watch, meanwhile, issued an open letter on Monday calling for the RCMP to investigate Chiang.

“We believe that Mr. Chiang’s comments may cross into criminality, and must be investigated by Canadian law enforcement authorities,” the group wrote.

Chiang first spoke in an interview with Ming Pao News in January, but his comments did not surface in English media until the Toronto Association for Democracy in China flagged it to reporters on the campaign trail.

Chiang, a former officer with York Regional Police, was first elected to the House of Commons in 2021. He was the parliamentary secretary to the minister of diversity and inclusion in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

Of 343 seats, the Liberals say they have nominated candidates for about 300 ridings. The deadline to declare is April 7.

With files from CTV News’ Judy Trinh