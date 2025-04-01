Nova Scotia’s rapidly rising population triggers changes to the federal electoral map

As the population in Nova Scotia continues to grow at a rapid pace, the province’s electoral boundaries have undergone dramatic geographic changes.

Elections Canada spokesperson Diane Benson said independent commissions held consultations and closely examined changes in population.

“Every 10 years, there is a system set up that is done by independent commissions,” said Benson. “And they make the decisions for these new boundaries.”

Ten of Nova Scotia’s eleven federal ridings look much different compared to last election.

Halifax West shifted its borders to the south after growing by nearly 25,000 people in roughly ten years.

Urban riding Sydney-Victoria is now smaller in geographic size and was renamed Sydney-Glace Bay.

Cape Breton’s other riding, Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish swallowed up the mainland town of Antigonish.

After some initial disagreement on who would run where, the two Cape Breton Liberal incumbent MPs, Jaime Battiste and Mike Kelloway each decided to run separately in both ridings.

According to Acadia University political science professor Alex Marland, changing the electoral map is not always smooth a process.

“You can have a lot of internal party dynamics, and you can have a lot of arguing and fighting,” said Marland.

Change in boundaries partly brought on by influx of immigrants

Nova Scotia’s population boom and subsequent changes to riding boundaries was partly brought on by the influx of immigrants, but many of those who are new to the province will not be able to cast a ballot.

Ukrainian Maryna Horovets came to Canada two years ago but can’t vote until she becomes a Canadian citizen in several years.

“I’m sure that voting for the future prime minister will be an important decision for us,” said Horovets. “So, we can be a part of the country and be part of the society.”

The rules about redrawing the political map are included in Canada’s Constitution and are designed to protect the “one person, one vote” principal.

“If not, you would end up with densely packed urban areas and you would have rural areas with fewer people in them,” said Marland. “And so, you would have a disproportionate amount of say of people for rural areas than urban areas.”

Elections Canada is now working to ensure voters are informed their riding boundaries have changed so they know where to go on election day.