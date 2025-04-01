Party leaders continue campaigning as Trump’s April 2 tariffs loom, Liberal candidate Paul Chiang steps aside. Live election updates here.

Day 10 of the federal election campaign starts with news that Liberal candidate Paul Chiang is “standing aside” in light of the controversy over comments he made in the past about a Conservative candidate.

Chiang said late Monday night he won’t be running in the riding of Markham—Unionville as he does “not want there to be distractions in this critical moment.”

Meanwhile, federal party leaders are continuing to criss-cross the country Tuesday to make their case to Canadians why they should vote for them in this upcoming election.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Winnipeg, Man., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to campaign in Atlantic Canada, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton, Alta.

Day 10 of the campaign arrives on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump announcing “reciprocal” tariffs. The federal government has said it will impose counter-tariffs if the U.S. moves ahead with the April 2 levies.

7:25 a.m. EDT. Liberal candidate drops out of race

A Liberal candidate who suggested people should try to collect a Chinese bounty on a Conservative candidate has dropped out of the race following mounting criticism.

Paul Chiang had been seeking re-election in the GTA riding of Markham-Unionville, but came under fire after comments he made to Chinese-language media in January resurfaced.

In those comments he suggested that Joe Tay, wanted in Hong Kong for violating the controversial National Security Law, should be turned over to the Chinese consulate in Toronto.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney defended Chiang Monday, saying he had apologized. However the Conservatives and NDP criticized Carney for allowing him to continue as a candidate.

Chiang issued a statement shortly before midnight, stepping aside and saying he did not want there to be “distractions in this critical moment.”

Carney is expected to face questions about the overnight resignation when he makes a campaign stop in Winnipeg later this morning.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened on Day 9 of the campaign.

Poilievre stands by campaign as Liberals take the lead

Poll numbers show a big jump for the Liberals New Nanos numbers suggest the federal Liberals are increasing their lead over the Conservatives in the election. Tyson Fedor reports.

The Conservative leader started the week trailing Carney’s Liberals by eight points, according to a new Nanos Research poll. A three-day rolling sample ending March 30 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 44 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 36 per cent.

On Monday, the Tory leader defended his team and strategy following criticisms that he should centre his campaign around the threats coming from Trump. Poilievre said he has no plans to stop focusing on “the lost Liberal decade.”

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, the Conservative leader said his campaign team was “united.”

What was promised

Carney announced that a Liberal government would create a new federal housing entity as part of his plan to double Canada’s rate of residential construction housing over the next decade.

'The way we build homes needs to change': Carney makes housing announcement Liberal Leader Mark Carney announces 'Build Canada Homes' is the largest home building initiative in Canada in generations.

Poilievre promised that a Tory government would fast-track approvals for transmission lines, railways, pipelines and other infrastructure projects and create a national energy corridor.

Pierre Poilievre makes campaign stop in New Brunswick Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre focused on pipelines during a campaign stop in New Brunswick on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singh announced that his government would end the consumer carbon tax “for good” and eliminate public subsidies and tax breaks for oil and gas companies, redirecting that money to retrofit more than 3 million homes.

Voters’ insight

Most Canadians support Carney disclosing the financial assets he has placed in a blind trust while in office and Poilievre getting a security clearance to receive intelligence reports, according to new data from Nanos Research.

The two leaders have been pressed over those respective issues, including pressure from each other, with both accusing their opponent of “hiding” things from Canadians.

In another Nanos Research survey, three out of four Canadians are in favour of putting tariffs on oil, natural gas, electricity, potash, and other critical minerals if the U.S. goes ahead with tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist, with files from CTVNews.ca election desk and The Canadian Press

