Party leaders continue campaigning as Trump’s April 2 tariffs loom

Federal party leaders continue to criss-cross the country on Day 10 of the election campaign to make their case to Canadians why they should vote for them in this upcoming election.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Winnipeg, Man., Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to campaign in Atlantic Canada, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Edmonton, Alta.

Day 10 of the campaign arrives on the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump announcing “reciprocal” tariffs. The federal government has said it will impose counter-tariffs if the U.S. moves ahead with the April 2 levies.

Meanwhile, here’s a recap of what happened on Day 9 of the campaign.

Carney defends Liberal candidate

Carney defends candidate who made controversial remarks to Chinese-language media CTV’s Judy Trinh questions Mark Carney about Liberal incumbent Paul Chiang’s controversial remarks to Chinese-language media about a Canadian democracy activist

Carney says incumbent Paul Chiang will continue to be the Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville amid repeated calls for him to resign after suggesting people try to claim a Chinese bounty on Conservative candidate Joe Tay.

Carney said the comments were “deeply offensive” and a “terrible lapse of judgment,” but that Chiang has apologized for his comments and has also apologized directly to Tay for the remarks he made during a Chinese-language news conference in January.

In a statement, Tay urged Carney to fire Chiang, saying his comments “must not be tolerated.”

READ MORE: Carney won’t fire incumbent who suggested people collect Chinese bounty on Conservative candidate

Poilievre stands by campaign as Liberals take the lead

Poll numbers show a big jump for the Liberals New Nanos numbers suggest the federal Liberals are increasing their lead over the Conservatives in the election. Tyson Fedor reports.

The Conservative leader started the week trailing Carney’s Liberals by eight points, according to a new Nanos Research poll. A three-day rolling sample ending March 30 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 44 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 36 per cent.

READ MORE: Carney’s Liberals open up 8-point lead over Poilievre’s Conservatives in latest Nanos tracking

On Monday, the Tory leader defended his team and strategy following criticisms that he should centre his campaign around the threats coming from Trump. Poilievre said he has no plans to stop focusing on “the lost Liberal decade.”

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, the Conservative leader said his campaign team was “united.”

What was promised

Carney announced that a Liberal government would create a new federal housing entity as part of his plan to double Canada’s rate of residential construction housing over the next decade.

READ MORE: Liberals promise to build nearly 500,000 homes per year, create new housing entity

'The way we build homes needs to change': Carney makes housing announcement Liberal Leader Mark Carney announces 'Build Canada Homes' is the largest home building initiative in Canada in generations.

Poilievre promised that a Tory government would fast-track approvals for transmission lines, railways, pipelines and other infrastructure projects and create a national energy corridor.

READ MORE: Conservatives promise national energy corridor to speed approval of key projects

Pierre Poilievre makes campaign stop in New Brunswick Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre focused on pipelines during a campaign stop in New Brunswick on Monday.

Meanwhile, Singh announced that his government would end the consumer carbon tax “for good” and eliminate public subsidies and tax breaks for oil and gas companies, redirecting that money to retrofit more than 3 million homes.

READ MORE: NDP pitches energy-saving upgrades for homeowners

Voters’ insight

Most Canadians support Carney disclosing the financial assets he has placed in a blind trust while in office and Poilievre getting a security clearance to receive intelligence reports, according to new data from Nanos Research.

The two leaders have been pressed over those respective issues, including pressure from each other, with both accusing their opponent of “hiding” things from Canadians.

In another Nanos Research survey, three out of four Canadians are in favour of putting tariffs on oil, natural gas, electricity, potash, and other critical minerals if the U.S. goes ahead with tariffs.

Bryann Aguilar, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

