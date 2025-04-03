Carney launches 25% counter-tariffs on U.S. vehicles; Poilievre promises to cut GST on Canadian cars. Live election updates here

It’s Day 12 of the federal election campaign, and federal party leaders are addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs once again.

Yesterday, Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, not including Canada. However, previously imposed tariffs on a number of Canadian goods remain in place, and Prime Minister Mark Carney says he intends to fight with countermeasures.

He convened a meeting of Canada’s premiers this morning to craft a response. Yesterday, Carney held meetings with his cabinet and other key stakeholders. A source from the Prime Minister’s Office told CTV News that Carney may wait a day before responding to Trump.

Carney had paused his campaign as Liberal leader to deal with the tariffs.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in Ontario, making stops in Kingston and Oshawa. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ottawa, where he announced his “nation-building, war-time measures to Trump-proof Canada.”

12:40 p.m. EDT: ‘The canary has died’: Volpe

“In mining terms, the canary has died,” said Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, in a CTV News interview centring the trade war’s effect on the North American auto industry.

“The industry works on six and seven per cent profit margins,” he said. “On math, a 25 per cent tariff, or even one that’s discounted because of American content, still does not work.”

Canada-U.S. trade war news: Volpe on auto tariffs Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, appears for an interview on CTV News Channel.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

12:10 p.m. EDT: No call scheduled for Trump and Carney

Despite Canada’s new tariffs introduced today, Carney says he has not scheduled a call with his U.S. counterpart.

“When we spoke,” Carney said, referencing his conversation with Trump last month, “I did advise the president that we would be retaliating against the auto tariffs.”

He said he would speak with Trump again “if it’s appropriate.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

12:04 p.m. EDT: Carney’s pep talk

Carney’s news conference, which began as a breakdown of Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs, has turned into a pep talk for the trade war ahead, which he predicted will be “hard on Canadians.”

“Our children should be able to dream about a positive future, not worry about an economic crisis,” Carney said.

“It will require us to make difficult choices it will require sacrifices,” he said. But, he later added, “we have done hard, seemingly impossible things throughout our history.”

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

11:55 a.m. EDT: ‘Canada will’ lead world trade if U.S. won’t

Canada is ready to lead an international coalition of countries that favour free trade, Carney said. “If the United States no longer wants to lead, Canada will,” he said, adding Canadians will need to look to other countries and strengthen trade relationships amid its trade war with the U.S.

Also, “the time has come to renegotiate our relationship with the United States,” he said, adding those negotiations will take place after the election wraps up, as previously announced.

Prime Minister Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

11:45 a.m. EDT: Canada launches counter auto tariffs against U.S.

“The Government of Canada will be responding by matching the U.S. approach with 25 per cent tariffs on all vehicles imported from the United States that are not compliant with CUSMA, our North American free trade agreement,” said the prime minister.

Those tariffs will not affect auto parts, he said, “because we know the benefits of our integrated production system.”

Port Of Tacoma As Trump Hits Auto Imports With 25% Tariff Starting Next Week New Hyundai vehicles at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington, US, on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg (David Ryder/Bloomberg)

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

11:30 a.m. EDT: Conservatives would cut GST on Canadian-made vehicles

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would eliminate the federal sales tax on Canadian-made vehicles as part of Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs.

“Everyone who’s looking to buy Canadian to support Canadian workers will be able to save money as a result of this announcement,” Poilievre said during a campaign stop in Kingston, Ont.

He estimated the move would save around $2,500 on an average car purchase and said he’s calling on the premiers to remove the provincial sales tax – a move that would further boost savings. His announcement comes as the U.S. imposes 25 per cent tariffs on foreign-made vehicles.

Poilievre said that while Mark Carney last week described his conversation with Trump as “very constructive,” Canada was not spared in Trump’s latest tariff announcement. He said by contrast, he would “demand” that Trump quickly renegotiate CUSMA.

“On my first day on the job as Prime Minister, I will call the president and demand that we rapidly renegotiate the CUSMA agreement on a very tight timeline that will allow us to find certainty,” Poilievre said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to media in Kingston, Ont., Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

11:20 a.m. EDT: No changes for GM Canada

“GM Canada’s manufacturing facilities are operating regular production, and we continue to monitor and assess the situation,” the company wrote in a statement.

Earlier this morning, Stellantis said it would temporarily shut down a large plant in Windsor, Ont. Moreover, 900 Stellantis workers in the U.S. are being temporarily laid off.GM, which owns Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, operates several assembly and parts distribution plants across four provinces.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

10:55 a.m. EDT: Doug Ford supports retaliatory tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tells reporters that he would support retaliatory tariffs on the American auto sector. Ford made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park following a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other Canadian premiers on Thursday morning.

“I do believe and I would support retaliatory tariffs very similar to what they have against us in the auto sector but that is strictly up to the Prime Minister,” Ford said. “I am a strong supporter of showing the U.S. that we negotiate through strength not through weakness but it will be up to the Prime Minister to tell the country how we are going to retaliate.”

Ford added that while his fellow premiers agreed that Canada “got the best of a bad deal” in being spared from the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the U.S., the tariffs that do remain on Canadian goods are “still totally unacceptable.”

“The only thing that is acceptable is zero tariffs,” he said.

Read the full story here.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media at Queen’s Park in Toronto, on Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Chris Fox, managing digital producer for CP24 and CTV News Toronto

10:50 a.m. EDT: ‘THE PATIENT LIVED,’ declares Trump

The morning after he slapped tariffs on imports from trading partners around the world, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social: “THE OPERATION IS OVER! THE PATIENT LIVED, AND IS HEALING,” and “THE PROGNOSIS IS THAT THE PATIENT WILL BE FAR STRONGER, BIGGER, BETTER, AND MORE RESILIENT THAN EVER BEFORE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

If the American economy is the patient, the “healing” process has already proven to be painful. Markets are sliding this morning, with the Dow Jones down 1,500 points one hour after opening. Stellantis, one of the world’s largest auto manufacturers with plants in Canada and the U.S., has closed its Windsor Assembly plant and laid off 900 workers in the U.S. – both temporarily.

Luca Caruso-Moro, breaking digital assignment editor

10:10 a.m. EDT: Blanchet wants Quebec rep in U.S. trade talks

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he wants Quebec to be able to choose the Quebec members who will be part of negotiations with the U.S. in the ongoing trade war with the U.S. Speaking at a campaign stop Thursday, Blanchet said he supports dollar-for-dollar tariffs in response to U.S. trade action, but he wants to make sure, in particular, that Quebec industries are represented.

Yves-Francois Blanchet Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet speaks during a news conference in Quebec City Thursday, April 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

“I think it’s important that Quebecers know that they can have some major control over future negotiations, so that there’s no deal without Quebec,” Blanchet said in French. He said depending on how many seats the Bloc wins, they could potentially hold the balance of power in Parliament after the election.

“As a moderate ally and partner, we can participate in these negotiations, but ensuring that there is no scenario where the Quebec economy will be sacrificed to please Mr. Trump,” Blanchet said. He said if the Bloc ends up with the balance of power, they would have a sort of veto over negotiations to make sure that Quebec is not adversely affected in any new agreement. In particular, he mentioned supply management for dairy and eggs as a key point.

Blanchet also said he’s hopeful that Trump’s announcement Wednesday will mean that there is room in the rest of the campaign to focus on other issues that matter to voters.

Joshua Freeman, CTVNews.ca federal election journalist

9:55 a.m. EDT: Stellantis to temporarily lay off 900 U.S. workers due to tariffs

Stellantis NV, maker of Ram trucks and Jeeps, said on Thursday it was temporarily laying off 900 workers at five U.S. facilities after President Donald Trump’s tariffs were announced, and temporarily pausing production at an assembly plant in Mexico and in Canada.

PSA Group Rebrands French Plants Following Merger A Stellantis NV logo in the reception area of the automaker's technical center in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg)

The U.S. plants affected are powertrain and stamping facilities. Stellantis’ Windsor Assembly, where the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Dodge Charger Daytona are made, will be down for two weeks while Toluca Assembly, where the Jeep Compass and Jeep Wagoneer S are made, will be down the month of April, the company said.

Kalea Hall, Reuters journalist

9:45 a.m. EDT: Singh promises Canada ‘Victory Bonds’

Jagmeet Singh just announced an NDP government would launch Canada Victory Bonds -- which New Democrats describe as “secure, tax-free savings bonds” as a way for Canadians to resist “Donald Trump’s reckless trade war.”

As detailed in an NDP news release, the bonds would be:

Available in 5-year and 10-year terms, these bonds will pay a compounding interest rate of 3.5%—set 0.25% above the average 5-year bank GIC.

Tax-free if held to maturity, a $100 bond will grow to $118.77 in five years, or $141.06 in ten.

Bonds will be available via payroll deduction or over the counter, making it easy for Canadians to participate.

Every dollar raised will be dedicated entirely to public infrastructure—not general revenue—supporting shovel-ready projects like roads, bridges, transit, ports, housing, and water systems that we will own for generations.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes an announcement in Ottawa on April 3, 2025. (Rachel Aiello / CTV News)

The NDP would also launch a “Build Canadian, Buy Canadian” infrastructure and procurement plan to fund 100 per cent Canadian steel in federally-funded projects as well as prioritize Canadian unionized firms in public project bidding.

Singh also announced they would expand EI benefits to 50 weeks and raise the benefit rate to 66 per cent.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief

9:30 a.m. EDT: Markets plunge after Trump’s tariffs

North American markets opened lower on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff announcement a day earlier.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite Index was down more than 600 points, or just over 2.6 per cent at the open, while the S&P 500 Index in New York fell by more than three per cent as of 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Jordan Fleguel, journalist, BNNBloomberg.ca

7:40 a.m. EDT: Liberals increase lead to 9 points

The federal Liberals have increased their lead to nine points over the Conservatives on Day 12 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 2 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 46 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 37 per cent.

The New Democratic Party remains at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief