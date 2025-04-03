Carney to meet with premiers a day after Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. Live election updates here

It’s Day 12 of the federal election campaign, and federal party leaders are expected to address U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs once again.

Yesterday, Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, not including Canada. However, previously imposed tariffs on a number of Canadian goods remain in place, and Prime Minister Mark Carney says he intends to fight with countermeasures.

He is set to convene a meeting of Canada’s premiers this morning to craft a response. Yesterday, Carney held meetings with his cabinet and other key stakeholders. A source from the Prime Minister’s Office told CTV News that Carney may wait a day before responding to Trump.

Carney has paused his campaign as Liberal leader to deal with the tariffs.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in Ontario, making stops in Kingston and Oshawa. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is in Ottawa, where he is expected to announce his “nation-building, war-time measures to Trump-proof Canada.”

7:40 a.m. EDT: Liberals increase lead to 9 points over Conservatives

The federal Liberals have increased their lead to nine points over the Conservatives on Day 12 of the federal election campaign.

A three-day rolling sample by Nanos Research ending April 2 has Mark Carney’s Liberals at 46 per cent, leading Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives, who are at 37 per cent.

The New Democratic Party remains at nine per cent, followed by the Bloc Quebecois (six per cent), Green Party of Canada (two per cent) and the People’s Party of Canada (one per cent).

Read the full story here.

Phil Hahn, CTVNews.ca election editor-in-chief