Conservatives stick by candidate accused of denying history of residential schools

The audience reacts during an apology event as University of Manitoba President Michael Benarroch speaks in Winnipeg on Monday June 3, 2024. A leading residential school expert is questioning the Conservative party's decision to stick with a candidate accused of denying the history of residential schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

OTTAWA — A leading residential school expert is questioning the Conservative party’s decision to stick with a candidate accused of denying the history of residential schools.

In videos posted on social media, Aaron Gunn — the Conservative candidate in North Island-Powell River in British Columbia — has said Canada’s program of residential schools did not constitute an act of genocide and that the schools are “much-maligned.”

Sean Carleton, an assistant professor of history and Indigenous studies at the University of Manitoba, says Gunn’s statements attempt to “twist, downplay or minimize” the history of residential schools — and the party would have known about them before they nominated him.

He says Gunn “continues to promote misinformation and show a lack of leadership.”

In a statement, the Conservative party stood by Gunn, saying he “has been clear in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools.”

They add that “any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press