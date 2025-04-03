Poilievre vows to cut sales tax on cars made in Canada in response to tariffs

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds an election rally in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

KINGSTON — Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would remove the federal sales tax from Canadian-made vehicles in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

He says waiving the GST on a qualifying $50,000 automobile would save the buyer $2,500.

Poilievre is in Kingston, Ont., today speaking alongside workers at the Cancoil Thermal air conditioning plant.

His speech comes a day after Trump launched a wave of tariffs that are now roiling global markets and the auto industry.

Poilievre says that if the Conservatives form government after the election, he’ll set up a $3-billion fund for businesses hit by the tariffs to keep their workers employed through the trade dispute.

The Conservative leader says he also would call Trump immediately after taking office to demand an accelerated renegotiation of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Written by Craig Lord in Ottawa and Sarah Ritchie in Kingston, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2025.