Rapidly growing Charlottetown grapples with housing shortage

As part of CTV News’ coverage of the 37-day federal election, journalists will be telling stories from communities across the country to showcase issues that matter to Canadians in this election. Our next dispatch is from CTV News reporter Sarah Plowman in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Charlottetown is the largest city in Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island.

The city prides itself as the birthplace of confederation and as a friendly tourist destination. Like many communities in the Maritimes, Charlottetown long experienced a brain drain.

Now, PEI’s capital is rapidly growing, largely because of international immigration.

For Charlottetown’s Mayor, Philip Brown, the top election issue is housing.

“Housing is the issue,” he said. He would also like the next government to work with all levels of government on the immigration file, lift interprovincial trade barriers and focus on Canadian unity.

Mayor Brown wants to see more affordable housing built for working families and marginalized populations.

“We’re adding more units to our inventory, but we need more housing,” Brown said. “Right now, the cost of rentals, I don’t know how people do it.”

Cows CEO, Chad Heron

CTV News headed to Cows Creamery to get the scoop, asking Charlottetown voters what matters to them most in this election.

“How we deal with Trump,” said Sean McCullough.

“I think for me, it’s more so having a leader who will be able to help us with the Trump situation in America and the whole 51st day thing, just someone who’s not going to sell us out to the Americans, basically, or roll over,” said Trinity Banfield.

Liam Cain had another priority.

“Hopefully somebody gets in that actually cares about the working class and makes living more affordable here in Canada.”

Kathryn Neima, a mother of two and a worker at Cows, says the biggest thing for is policies that will set her kids up for a better life. She also wants affordable childcare.

“Childcare is a huge thing that can be a big burden for a lot of families,” she said.

For Cows itself, the top concern is U.S. relations, particularly around trade and relations.

“Sovereignty is on the ballot all of a sudden, which is, shocking and upsetting,” said Cows CEO, Chad Heron.

What started as a single ice cream shop on Cavendish’s boardwalk along PEI’s north shore in 1983 has transformed into a well-known Canadian brand that sells ice cream, dairy products and merchandise.

Cows doesn’t do a lot of exporting to the U.S. so tariffs wouldn’t hit them directly. However, Heron expressed concerns that Trump’s tariffs could cause a recession.

“Which that would impact us directly, obviously.”

As for the ice cream parlour’s patrons, they say voters are engaged.

“Very much engaged. Yeah, I would say it definitely. It matters for everyone,” said Shoaib Saleem.

Banfield says her friends are also engaged.

“We’re all, mid to late 20s, early 30s. So, this is really going to set a precedent for kind of the rest of our lives.”